VIDEO: Watch Antwayn Hopper's Obie Award Acceptance Speech For the Creative Team of A STRANGE LOOP

A Special Obie Citation was awarded to the show's Creative Team and Ensemble.

Watch Antwayn Hopper accept the award in the video below!

The show's company includes: Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison, Larry Owens, Jason Veasey, Elijah Caldwell (Ensemble), Stephen Brackett (Director), Raja Feather Kelly (Choreographer), Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Alex Hawthorn (Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Charlie Rosen (Orchestrations), Rona Siddiqui (Music Director), and Michael R. Jackson (Vocal Arrangements).

This show is equal parts introspective, sprawling, gritty, fantastical, and fabulous. Led by an ingenious creative team who took every opportunity to explode the form and powered by a wickedly funny and versatile ensemble, crashing their way through the emotional twists and turns with deep love and sensitivity, Michael R. Jackson's "big, Black and queer-ass American Broadway show" packed one of the biggest punches in recent Off-Broadway seasons.

The 65th Obie Awards was hosted by Cole Escola with special appearances by Cynthia Erivo, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Heidi Schreck, Katrina Lenk, Dominique Morisseau, Rachel Chavkin, Liesl Tommy, Emilio Sosa, Clint Ramos, Eisa Davis, Sam Pinkleton, Rachel Hauck, Heather Hitchens, and more.

