VIDEO: New Musical MAYA Debuts 'Outside / Inside' Featuring Kuhoo Verma and More

The new musical, Māyā, with book and music by Cheeyang Ng, book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels, has debuted a music video with The Lunar Collective. The song "Outside / Inside" features Kuhoo Verma (Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Winner), alongside an all-Asian cast who has helped to develop the musical over the past two years, including students from Pace University and industry professionals Vishal Vaidya (Broadway's Groundhog Day) and Jamen Nanthakumar (Asolo Rep's Hood) and more.

Watch below!

The song serves as a call to action towards the Black Lives Matter movement today, using Gandhi's non-violent protest in 1930 as inspiration. The revolutionary civil disobedience was later known as the Salt March. Māyā was initially conceived at NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, and is being developed at Hypokrit Theatre (Artistic Director Arpita Mukherjee). The show has been workshopped at Live and In Color (Artistic Director Devanand Jenki) and Pace New Musicals. It has been showcased at Asolo Rep's Ground Floor: Making Musicals series, and Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage.

Cheeyang and Eric were most recently awarded the 2020 Eric H. Weinberger Librettist Award and 2019 ASCAP Lucille and Jack Yellen Award. This video is conceived and produced by Cheeyang Ng, creator of the The Lunar Collective and host of the podcast "East Side Story", soon to be available on Broadway Podcast Network. More information at www.cheeyang.com.

