VIDEO: Ivory Aquino Performs From THE BOOK OF SIR THOMAS MORE as Part of The Public's BRAVE NEW SHAKESPEARE Series
Ivory Aquino took part in The Public Theater's Brave New Shakespeare series, reciting a monologue from The Book of Sir Thomas More.
This monologue is widely believed to have been written by William Shakespeare. These words from Act 2, Scene 4 speak out in protest against a nation's hostility towards immigrants, making "The Strangers' Case."
The Public said in the video's caption, "We share this to stand up against the hate and racism directed at the Asian American community - a hate that has intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. The words have even greater resonance, as people protest and speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and to denounce this country's 'mountainish inhumanity.'"
Check out the video below!
