VIDEO: Celebrate Michael Korte's Birthday With His Most Popular Online Creations
Korte's videos have garnered millions of views!
Today marks the birthday of celebrated Broadway YouTuber and producer Michael Korte! It's the perfect day to get lost in a collection of his most celebrated creations- known as some of the most soulful & inclusive collections of Broadway content online!
Check out the videos below!
Korte first went viral in 2016 with the release of his Hamilton and Beyonce #HAM4BEY. Korte has continued to bring Broadway work to YouTube working with Broadway stars Billy Porter, Ciara Renee, MJ Rodriguez, Jasmine Cephas Jones and more!