Urban Stages Extends Its Acclaimed Production Of BARS AND MEASURES

Urban Stages (Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director), will extend their acclaimed production of Idris Goodwin's Bars and Measures, directed by Kristan Seemel. This limited engagement at Urban Stages (259 West 30th Street) has been extended to run through November 17. Tickets for the show are $40 and may be purchased via OvationTix at www.urbanstages.org or by phone at 1.866.811.4111.

Bars and Measures tells the story of two African American brothers. One a classical pianist, concert performer, educator. The other is a jazz bass player/composer. One is a Christian and one is a Muslim. One is living in freedom, the other is in jail. Separated by bars, the brothers try to reconcile their differences through the language they know best. Music!!! A journey through faith, family, melody and time.

Bars and Measures stars Shabazz Green (TOPDOG, Oklahoma), Roderick Lawrence (NY: Othello Remix, Lion King), Abraham Makany (TV: "Orange is the New Black." NY: Sheen Center's Hamlet) and Salma Shaw (TV: "Main Justice"; NY: Acquittal). Creative team includes Frank Oliva (sets), John Salutz (lights), David Lawson (sound), Sarah Lawrence (costumes), with original music composed by Justin Ellington. Additionally, Vincent Scott (assistant Director) and Rebecca Kane (production stage manager) will be part of the team. Urban Stages' staff includes Antoinette Mullins (Development & Literary Director), Olga Devyatisilnaya (Company Manager/Financial Administrator), Ilanna Saltzman (Outreach Director), Kim T. Sharp (Technical Director), Bara Swain (Creative Consultant), Vincent Scott (School Consultant), Myan Disnie Sebastien (Social Media), Deirdre Cossman (Marketing), and Sylvia Haber, Perpetuart (Graphic Designer).

All tickets may be purchased at www.urbanstages.org or by phone at 1.866.811.4111

For more information about Urban Stages, please visit www.urbanstages.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You