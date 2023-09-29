United Solo Presents HOODWINKED FROM HEAVEN At Theatre Row

Hoodwinked from Heaven performs at United Solo October 18 @ 2:00pm, Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd St. New York, NY 10036, featuring lyrics, music, and story written and performed by Elisa Brown.

United Solo Theatre Festival, the world's largest solo theatre festival, continues to amaze and delight audiences with its annual offering of exceptional solo plays from across the country and around the world.

Elisa Brown wrote Hoodwinked from Heaven for her late father Bill who suffered with Alzheimer's. In this heart-warming, knee slapping, one woman show, Elisa spins some Tall Texas tunes and tales inspired by true family stories. This show celebrates the deeply American music that kept Elisa's family alive with hope and laughter and continues the legacy of her father's character and love.

Originally trained as a classical singer, Elisa's “melodious, soulful singing” has been thrilling audiences around the globe for decades. Her ability to sing a wide range of vocal styles – from country to pop to Spanish musical theater and opera – have taken her to solo performances on Off-Broadway, The Bitter End, and Carnegie Hall, as well as to concert venues in South America, Spain, and China, and onwards to her own show on PBS, The Heart of Art with Elisa Brown. Her CDs, The Ave Maria Experience and New World, co-written and co-arranged with GRAMMY winning producer Barry Goldstein, have garnered worldwide praise.