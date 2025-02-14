[UNTITLED MINIATURE] World Premiere to be Presented at HERE Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HERE Arts Center and the Obie Award-winning Theater in Quarantine will present the World Premiere of [Untitled Miniature], a new performance art installation by Joshua William Gelb, presented at HERE Arts Center and streaming live on URHERE, March 18-25.

Theater in Quarantine imposes its strictest limitations to date in this hybrid, digital confrontation performed entirely from a box measuring only 35" wide by 19.5" tall. Pushing the boundaries of, and proximity to, a concept of self-exposure that's becoming the default extension of our ever more codependent relationship with technology and life online, [Untitled Miniature] asks how we find ourselves embedded within all this technology. How is our body exploited when the content we share is ourselves?

Over eight days Joshua William Gelb will be trapped naked in a tiny box for 24 non-consecutive hours and streamed live to the internet. This immersive performance art installation will be presented live in-person at HERE's DOT theater, and live-streamed on HERE's digital platform URHERE (http://URHERE.art). ​​

"For almost five years, Theater in Quarantine has been a laboratory for exploring the 'theatrical' in the digital space," said TiQ Founder Joshua William Gelb. "With Untitled Miniature, that experiment turns inward-toward exposure, vulnerability, and the body itself as content. Trapped in a box so small that I can neither sit nor lie down comfortably, each gesture is magnified, each discomfort amplified into an uncanny, close-up encounter. By filling the entire 16:9 frame with the body, the performance space shrinks, but the scrutiny expands. What happens to privacy when every moment is framed, broadcast, and consumed?"

"During a HARP (HERE Arts Residency Program) retreat this past summer, on our third day in our new roles as the Co-Directors of HERE, we walked into a cabin in the woods to encounter Josh workshopping UNTITLED MINIATURE," said HERE Co-Director Jesse Cameron Alick. "As we watched him experiment with sound and technology, create humor from "hacking" the URHERE platform, and make us reflect on the past five years - we knew that we had something special on our hands."

"Josh is an artist that has the expansive on his mind, and the way that he finds the expansive in the very smallest spaces is a revelation," said HERE Co-Director Lauren Miller. "HARP is HERE's flagship program for performance innovation, and Joshua's newest invention, inhabiting both our intimate DOT theater and our expansive digital space on URHERE, is a prime example of the new worlds artists can build when empowered to do so. We are so proud to share the work with audiences across NYC and around the world."

The design team includes Spatial Artist Krit Robinson (Safety Not Guaranteed at BAM; Manhattan Variations at Little Island), Sound Design by Nick Kourtides (Oratorio for Living Things with Ars Nova; Object Lesson with NYTW/BAM), and Video Design by Joshua William Gelb.

