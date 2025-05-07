UNDESIRABLE SECRETS to Premiere United Solo Theatre Festival In NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The one-man show Undesirable Secrets, written and performed by Rodolfo Alvarado, will make its Off-Broadway debut on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 2:00 PM, as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival's Fall Season at Theatre Row. This one-time performance is expected to draw audiences from across the country for a story that refuses to be forgotten. Tickets will be available soon online-seating is limited.

Undesirable Secrets tells the true story of Anthony Acevedo, a Mexican American WWII combat medic and Holocaust survivor, who was among 350 American GIs secretly sent to Berga, a Nazi slave labor camp-then ordered by the U.S. Army and government to keep their ordeal secret. But while Berga was horrific, the trauma Anthony carried began long before-with the abuse he endured at the hands of his father. A story of war, silence, and survival, Undesirable Secrets challenges audiences to ask: What truths do we bury in order to survive?

From intimate performances in Texas and Michigan to an Off-Broadway stage, the show's journey has been as profound as its message. Alvarado-a Mexican American playwright, poet, and scholar-developed the work in collaboration with director William Doll, script consultant Pete Kuzov, and the Anthony Acevedo Educational Foundation. His performances have moved audiences to tears and standing ovations. Now, Undesirable Secrets comes to New York with hopes of finding new life-and perhaps, the eye of a producer.

"One performance might seem like a 'so what?' moment," Alvarado says. "But for a Mexican American kid from Lubbock, Texas, performing on any Broadway stage-even for a day-is an honor. Who knows? Maybe someone in the audience will believe in the show enough to give it a longer life."

In addition to the November premiere, Alvarado will be in New York on June 9 to present new work from his upcoming collection, Brown Son of Lorca: A Boy Reclaimed in Poems, Stories & Voice, at a special literary event hosted by Danisarte, a New York-based non-profit dedicated to uplifting original works by minority artists and fostering cross-cultural understanding. The company was founded by acclaimed actress Alicia Kaplan.

Undesirable Secrets was recently highlighted by Juan Daniel S. Coronado, a Texas educator who traveled from Austin to attend a performance in Lubbock. In a piece pubished by the oldest Latino newspaper in West Texas, El Editor, he publicly urged John Leguizamo to take note of the piece as one that belongs on a Broadway stage. New York, it seems, was listening.

