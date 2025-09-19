(UN)CONDITIONAL by Ali Keller Begins Performances at SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SoHo Playhouse will present the world premiere of Ali Keller’s (un)conditional, directed by Ivey Lowe, beginning previews tonight. Presented in association with Hannah Jade Vickery, the play will run for 33 performances in a limited six-week engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City, from September 19 through October 26, 2025. Opening night is set for September 25.

The play asks: fantasies are harmless, right? But what happens when a dark fantasy moves from imagination into the bedroom? For two couples, the limits of compromise, communication, and unconditional love are tested — and seven-year-old Mia finds herself caught in the crossfire.

The cast will feature Kate Abbruzzese (The Blacklist; Pound on Theatre Row; Dick Pix at Theaterlab), Brooks Brantly (Wine in the Wilderness at Classic Stage Company; Significant Other on Broadway; CBS’s Ghosts), Annalisa Chamberlin (Between Two Worlds at HERE; Peace and Love in Brooklyn at The Cell; Amazon’s Sex, Guaranteed), Nathan Darrow (Summer and Smoke with CSC/Transport Group; House of Cards on Netflix; Richard III with Old Vic/World Tour/BAM), and Georgia Waehler (Pot Odds at Connelly Theater; The Night Agent on Netflix; Jesus Land).

Understudies are Anna Civik (Flint Repertory Theater, Oak Park Theater Festival) and Nick Jordan (Dracula at Actors Theater of Louisville, Clue at Theatre Workshop of Nantucket).

The production team will include Hannah Jade Vickery (Producer), Lindsay Fuori (Scenic Design), Kat Morrill (Lighting Design), Elliot Yokum (Sound Design), Olivia Vaughn Hern (Costume Design), Emily Hartford (Intimacy Director), Sloane Fischer (Production Stage Manager), and The TRC Company – Claire Burke CSA (Casting Director).

Ticketing Information

Performances will take place Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m. Run time is approximately 90 minutes. The production contains sensitive sexual content and is recommended for ages 16+. Tickets range from $41.50–$71.50 (including fees). For tickets and more information, visit sohoplayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland