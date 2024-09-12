Tyne Daly, Marsha Mason, Amy Irving, and More Will Lead VOICES FROM THE SILENCED Benefit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been announced for a one-night reading of Voices from the Silenced by Martha Boesing and Victoria Rue directed by Zoya Kachadurian to benefit The Center for Reproductive Rights and The Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine (ACT) on Monday, October 21, 2024 at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway (at 95th Street) at 7:00pm. Tickets are now on sale through https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-voices-from-the-silenced.

Voices From The Silenced stars Tony Award nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Wit, “Law & Order”), Emmy Award nominee Jane Curtin (“Saturday Night Live,” “Kate & Allie,” “3rd Rock from the Sun”), Tony and Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly (“Cagney & Lacey,” Gypsy, Rabbit Hole), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sharon Gless (“Cagney & Lacey,” “The Trials of Rosie O'Neill,” “Queer As Folk”), Academy Award nominee Amy Irving (Yentl, Traffic, Road to Mecca – Obie Award), Academy Award winner Christine Lahti (Lieberman in Love, Gloria: A Life, “Evil”), Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis-Evans (Hell's Kitchen, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island), Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Marsha Mason (Cinderella Liberty, The Goodbye Girl, “Grace and Frankie”), and ALMA Award winner Rachel Ticotin (Total Recall, Con Air, “Law & Order”).

Additional casting to be announced.

Voices from the Silenced offers a deeply human portrayal of women who faced the dangers of illegal abortions and societal stigma in the era before 1973. Boesing and Rue expertly combine drama and documentary elements to create a one-act play which is a powerful call to action to the ongoing fight for reproductive freedom.

The performance will be followed by a discussion with experts currently dealing with the legal and medical battles surrounding reproductive rights.

The producing team said “Just as Martha Boesing and Victoria Rue felt a sense of urgency to speak up for women when they wrote Voices from the Silenced, we are presenting this one-night-only event in New York City at this crucial time in our country, when the future of women's lives is at stake. With this incredibly talented cast, we are bringing these stories to the stage where, together as a community in the safe environment of the theatre, we can understand the reality of what women suffer when access to legal abortion is denied. United, we have more impact to protect women's rights. All proceeds from the reading will provide urgently needed support to women currently seeking abortion care under stringent legal restrictions.

General management of Voices from the Silenced is by LDK Productions and casting is by Daryl Eisenberg.

All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to The Center for Reproductive Rights and The Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine (ACT) supporting women in need of medication abortion assistance and aiding the legal battles to restore reproductive rights for all women.

Tickets to Voices from the Silenced are available at https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-voices-from-the-silenced.

Tax-deductible donations are being accepted at GiveButter.com/VoicesfromtheSilenced or through checks made out to NewYorkRep at 345 West 58th Street, Suite 10P, New York, NY 10019

