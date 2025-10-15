Ty Fanning Joins The Cast Of The American Premiere Of CROOKED CROSS At Mint Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mint Theater Company has announced a cast change for its acclaimed American premiere of Sally Carson’s CROOKED CROSS, currently running at Theatre Row through November 1, 2025. Ty Fanning will join the company in the role of Moritz, replacing Samuel Adams, beginning Saturday, October 25. The Friday, October 24 performance has been cancelled to accommodate the transition.

Fanning’s credits include Othello on Broadway, SPAIN (Second Stage), and regional performances in Hamlet (Denver Center), Lindiwe (Steppenwolf), The First Lady of Television (Northlight Theatre), and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (Indiana Repertory Theatre), among many others. His television and film work includes Chicago Med (NBC), Search Party (HBO), Hot Mess Holiday (Comedy Central), and the upcoming film Bolio: Spirit of the Mustang.

Directed by Jonathan Bank, Crooked Cross opened October 9 to critical acclaim. TheaterMania praised it as “another unearthed gem from Mint Theater,” calling it “a cautionary study of everyday people whose world will change significantly for the worse before they scarcely realize it.” New York Stage Review added that it is “a remarkably prescient vintage drama at this time in American life.”

Based on Carson’s 1934 novel of the same name, Crooked Cross draws audiences into the story of the Kluger family living in a Bavarian mountain village between 1932 and 1933, as the rise of fascism begins to divide their lives and loyalties. At its heart is a love story between Lexa Kluger and Moritz Weissmann, a Jewish doctor, set against the growing influence of the Nazi Party.

The novel, recently reissued by Persephone Books, was described by The New Yorker as “an eerily familiar portrait of the rise of fascism.” Writer Rebecca Mead noted that Carson’s work remains “more truthful than telegraphed reports… and infinitely more interesting than either.”

Mint Theater’s Artistic Director Jonathan Bank, who has led the company since 1995, is renowned for reviving neglected theatrical works and has been praised by The New York Times as “the leading New York entrepreneur of the neglected play business.”

Tickets for Crooked Cross start at $39 and are available at minttheater.org or by phone at 212-714-2442, ext. 2. Performances are held at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, with evening shows Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m., and matinees Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 p.m.