Target Margin Theater Unveils 2025-2026 TMT Institute Fellows

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Target Margin Theater has revealed the 2025-2026 artists of the TMT Institute, a year-long fellowship that provides five artists with studio space, material resources, and a $2,000 stipend to challenge themselves and their art-making practice.

The 2025-2026 fellows are Lanxing Fu, Ryan Gamblin, Emma Ladji, Christina Roussos, and reid tang. While each Fellow’s journey is individual, the goal of the TMT Institute is to encourage artists to radically disrupt and re-examine their existing practice without any other goal or expected result.

The TMT Institute is a place where artists can challenge and question themselves, try new directions in any way at all, without any expectation of result or success. The Institute intentionally rejects product-oriented work; Fellows pursue no project, no developmental stage, no result of any kind. The goal is to create a place where artists set aside their assumptions and disrupt their established practice.

Founding Artistic Director David Herskovits says, “The TMT Institute distills the essence of Target Margin Theater’s unique artistic spirit: to test every assumption, to fearlessly investigate every practice, to restlessly try new ways, as we reawaken our shared culture and the theater within it. We value directionless exploration; we consider misfires, dead ends, and bad ideas to be a fruitful and joyous part of our work.”

The 2025-2026 TMT Institute fellows will share elements of their year-long inquiries as part of TMT Institute Open Studios in June 2026.

About the 2025 – 2026 Fellows

Lanxing Fu

(she/her) is a Chinese-American multidisciplinary theater artist. She is a writer, performer, producer, and educator, as well as Co-Director of HERE Arts Center. Previously she was Co-Director of Superhero Clubhouse, an interdisciplinary collective creating theater for climate justice. Her artistic work has been seen in various venues throughout New York City and internationally. She been an educator at Skidmore College and Pace University, and a speaker and workshop facilitator with various organizations throughout the country, including Theatre Communications Group, The New School, Virginia Tech, Columbia University, Berklee College, and more.

(they/them) is a sound designer, composer, and performance-maker based in Brooklyn, NY. Their practice centers found media, original composition, and the use of systems as instruments. Recent designs include Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire (Vineyard / The Civilians), BOWL EP (Vineyard / National Black Theatre), Weathering (Faye Driscoll / New York Live Arts), The March (Big Dance Theater / PACNY), The Following Evening (600 Highwaymen / PACNY), Criminal Queerness Festival 2024 (National Queer Theater / PACNY), Cold Water (Little Engine Theater), Metamorphosis 2 (Stacy Grossfield / The Chocolate Factory). www.ryangamblin.com

(she/her) is an actress and theater artist who makes experimental music and writes and performs live works of art. She has performed leading roles for Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Goodman Theater and Writers Theater and has devised new work with Wender Collective, Theater Y and Red Tape Theater in Chicago. Emma composed the sound for the French-American theater company Blue in the Right Way’s production of Women Beware Women. Through artist residencies at Villa Lena and Ragdale Foundation Emma is developing an audio immersive performance about gardens. www.emmaladji.com

Christina Roussos

(she/her) is a director, producer, and educator focused on new work across live performance, film, audio, and interactive storytelling. She teaches at SVA’s MFA Visual Narrative program and has directed at universities including UCLA, University of Rochester, and Brooklyn College. Her personal work explores identity through mythological adaptation. www.christinaroussos.com

reid tang

(they/he) writes plays and things shaped like plays. Their work includes Isabel (NAATCO), DEBT (co-written w/ Adrian Einspanier), WORK HARD HAVE FUN MAKE HISTORY (Clubbed Thumb Summerworks), FUTURE WIFE (Relentless Award Honorable Mention, Goethe-Institut Beijing, Theatertreffen Stückemarkt), and Party in a Google Sheet (New Georges). Currently, they’re a resident playwright at New Dramatists, and have been part of Ars Nova's Play Group, the New Georges Jam, Clubbed Thumb’s Early Career Writers' Group, and NYTW’s 2050 Fellowship. They grew up in Singapore and presently live in Brooklyn, NY. www.reidtang.com