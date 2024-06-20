Two World Premieres & More Set for New Victory Theater 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Victory Theater has announced their 2024-25 season, including two world premieres, one U.S. premiere, and four NYC premieres across nine productions that feature theater, circus, dance, puppetry, and music from around the globe.



“The sheer breadth of experiences that the 2024-25 season will offer New Victory audiences is a testament to our value of reflecting and serving the multicultural city that we call home,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “Our 29th season promises to be an opportunity for young audiences to continue to grow, dream, and experience phenomenal works of art.”



The full slate of programming for the 2024-25 season is as follows:



The Princess and the Pea from Unicorn Theatre, Upswing, and Staffordshire’s New Vic Theatre (England)

Ages 4-7

October 19 - 27

The 2024-25 season will begin on October 19 with The Princess and the Pea, a playful remix of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale reimagined with breathtaking acrobatics, clowning, and enough energy to get even the most pampered of royalty out of bed. Running until October 27, this vibrant performance is a co-production between Staffordshire’s New Vic Theatre, contemporary circus company Upswing, and Unicorn Theatre, the UK's leading professional theater for young audiences.



New Shoes from Tian Gombau Companyia de Teatre (Spain) Ages 2-5

October 30 - November 10

Created especially for very young audiences, New Shoes is an object-based theater performance from internationally recognized artist Tian Gombau about the experiences and memories that shape us as we grow older. With select performances offered in Spanish, New Shoes will run from October 30 through November 10.



Baba Yaga and the Firebird from Baba Bird Theater Company in association with Playhouse Square (NYC)

Ages 7+

November 6 - 17

New Victory LabWorks alumni Anton Dudley and Faye Chiao team up to bring Baba Yaga and the Firebird to the New Victory Theater November 6 through November 17 in this exciting world premiere. Written in a form that blurs the lines between musical theater, story theater, and vaudeville, Baba Yaga and the Firebird is an original tale based on Slavic folklore that follows a young queen and a peasant boy as they find their strength in the power of friendship.



Yuletide Factory from Cirque Mechanics (Las Vegas) Ages 5+

November 22 - December 29

Cirque Mechanics (Zephyr, 2023) is welcomed back to the New Victory to celebrate the holiday season in circus-inspired style with Yuletide Factory, running from November 22 through December 29. Set in a 1930s widget factory, the drab and dreary setting is transformed with holiday cheer as nutcrackers, presents, holiday trees, stockings, twinkling lights and snow take over the stage. Audiences of all ages will be enchanted by a story of friendship and goodwill - all while enjoying thrilling acrobatic feats of contortion, juggling, trampoline, acro-dancing, and more.



Little Murmur from Aakash Odedra Company, Lewis Major Projects and The Spark Arts For Children (UK)

Ages 8+

January 8 - 19

A stunning visual treat for young audiences and their families, Little Murmur is an honest and heartfelt depiction of the trials and tribulations of living with dyslexia expressed through the art of dance. Based on Aakash Odedra Company’s hugely moving show Murmur, this production combines visual design and technology with dance and humor and will receive its NYC premiere at the New Victory Theater from January 8 through January 19. Little Murmur is presented in partnership with Under the Radar, a festival celebrating new theater and performance works from both around the world and down the street. Mark Russell, Festival Director; ArKtype, Festival Producer.



Nuttin’ but a Word from Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater (Philadelphia) Ages 8+

February 12 - 23

Celebrated hip-hop dance company Rennie Harris Puremovement is returning to the New Victory stage for the seventh time from February 12 through February 23 with Nuttin’ but a Word, a suite of works that challenge the structural integrity of various street dance styles such as Campbell locking, House, Hip-hop and B-boying. A recipient of New 42’s 2024 New Victory Arts Award, Rennie Harris’s work has been performed more times on the New Victory stage than that of any other artist, and Nuttin’ but a Word serves as a fresh reminder of the value of individuality, creativity, and innovation.



Song of the North from Fictionville Studio with support from Two Chairs, Created, Designed and Directed by Hamid Rahmanian (Brooklyn)

Ages 8+

March 12 - 23

Song of the North, which runs from March 12 through March 23, employs a cast of 500 handmade puppets and a talented ensemble of nine actors and puppeteers to create a spectacular experience of unity and collaboration. This classic Persian tale combines the manual art of shadow puppetry with projected animation to tell the courageous tale of Manijeh, a heroine from ancient Persia, who must use all her strengths and talents to rescue her beloved, Bijan, from a perilous predicament of her own making and help prevent a war.



The Magic City from Manual Cinema (Chicago) Ages 6+

March 27 - April 13

Manual Cinema (Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster, 2022) returns to the New Victory with a live, cinematic shadow puppet show that follows nine-year-old Philomena in a modern adaptation of Edith Nesbit’s 1910 novel. Philomena’s great love is building miniature structures out of books, toys, and other found objects. Amidst adjusting to a new home, she wakes up to discover the miniature city she created has come alive! This production uses overhead projectors, paper shadow puppets, actors on camera, and live music to update the story for new audiences from March 27 through April 13.



MOYA from Zip Zap Circus (South Africa) Ages 5+

April 11 - 27

Zip Zap Circus will bring a uniquely South African production to the New Victory Theater and close out the 2024-25 season with MOYA, which runs from April 11 through April 27. In a thrilling acrobatic celebration of South African culture and heritage, this production is set against the backdrop of Nelson Mandela’s Rainbow Nation: the manifestation of a dream that all of South Africa’s people, a nation of 11 official languages and diverse cultures, can unite and cultivate a future of peaceful co-existence and harmony.



