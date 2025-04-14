Jessica Vosk, Jordan Donica, and Morę to Perform at The Acting Company Gala

The event will take place on April 21.
Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica (Broadway’s Camelot, My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera) and Jessica Vosk (Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen, Fiddler on the Roof, The Bridges of Madison County, Wicked) will perform at The Acting Company's “What Dreams May Come” Gala on Monday, April 21 at 583 Park Avenue. Tony Award winning playwright JT Rogers (Broadway’s Oslo, Off-Broadway’s Corruption, Max’s “Tokyo Vice”) will present The John Houseman Award to Bartlett Sher (Tony Award-winning director, innovator, mentor and educator), and LaFontaine Oliver (President and CEO of New York Public Radio) will present The Joan M. Warburg Award to Timothy A. Wilkins (Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, leading attorney, lecturer and philanthropist).
The evening will be hosted by emcees Tina Benko (Broadway’s Appropriate, The Rose Tattoo, The Cherry Orchard, “The Rehearsal” (Emmy Award) and Julie Taymor’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and Patrick K. Dooley (Netflix’s “The Noel Diary” and TBS’ “The Last O.G.”). The event is directed by Nathan Brewer with music by The Band Method.
This one-night-only event will celebrate more than a half a century of developing emerging actors by bringing classics and new plays across the US, giving artists, audiences and students the chance dream and imagine what their lives could be as kings, queens, heroes, villains, scholars and creators. The evening will include a cocktail hour that begins at 6:30 PM, followed by a silent auction, special guests, performances, a gourmet dinner, live music and dancing.
Timothy K. Saunders Jr. and Tejal P. Wadhwani serve as Co-chairs for the event. The Gala Committee includes J. Barclay Collins II, Peter H. Darrow, Eric Falkenstein, Margot Harley, Dana Ivey, Jessie McClintock Kelly, Ezra Knight, Dakin Matthews, Angela Pierce, John Rando, Keith Sherman, Randy Stuzin, Rosemary Spaziani, Richard J. Reilly, Jr., Louis Rodriguez, Earl D. Weiner, Nancy Bendiner Weiss, and Lori-Ann Wynter.
