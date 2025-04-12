Melissa McCarthy Visits ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Keen Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All the World's a Stage is a brand new musical that opened off-Broadway at Keen Company at Theatre Row. Recently, Melissa McCarthy visited the show and congratulated the cast afterwards.

Currently, the show is in previews and will open on April 15, 2025. The show will close on May 10, 2025. It was written by Adam Gwon and directed by Jonathan Silverstein. It is being produced by Keen Company in association with Michelle Noh.

The cast includes Eliza Pagelle, Jon-Michael Reese, Matt Rodin, and Elizabeth Stanley.

Creative team includes Set design is by Steven C. Kemp, Costume design by Jennifer Paar, Lighting design by David Lander, Sound design by Megumi Katayama, Prop design by Thomas Jenkeleit. Andrea Grody serves as Musical Director, Movement by Patrick McCollum and Orchestrations are by Michael Starobin. Casting is by Geoff Joselson C.S.A.

Photo Credit: Gabriella Spiegel

Melissa McCarthy with the cast

