Rattlestick Theater and New Georges Extends TWO SISTERS FIND A BOX OF LESBIAN EROTICA IN THE WOODS

Due to overwhelming demand, Rattlestick Theater and New Georges will extend their co-production of Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods to May 3, 2025.

Written by and starring Emma Horwitz and Bailey Williams, this surreal, delirious, and intimate theatrical experience, which began previews on March 27 and opened on April 7, is directed by Tara Elliott. Performances take place at HERE (145 6th Ave, Manhattan). Tickets, which start at $45, are now on sale at www.rattlestick.org.

Inspired by amateur investigations into archives of lesbian ephemera, playwrights and real-life partners Emma Horwitz and Bailey Williams transform an intimate archive of bankers boxes into a burlesque of fiction and reality. A researcher collides with a librarian, paranormal investigators are abducted by aliens, and a pet shop owner receives a late night visitor. Who are we to each other, really, when we are all so many things?

“Sometimes lesbian space aliens are just what the doctor ordered,” writes Loren Noveck in Exeunt NYC, adding “if you’re having this much smutty fun with archive boxes, why the hell not dig deep? Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods is absolutely absurd, as it is absolutely intended to be—but it’s also a smart and affectionate tribute to an all-too-often invisible slice of cultural history.” Lydia Singer in Theater Scene wrote, “Two Lesbians Find a Box of Erotica in the Woods is a delightful one-act romp through some profoundly gay vignettes. Its oddball sense of humor mixes with a surreal sincerity for an infectiously fun result.”

“We both believe very strongly in making the work you want to see in the world,” says creators and performers Emma Horwitz and Bailey Williams. “We want to see campy, funny, strange, silly, horny, deeply felt, and personal work that is unabashedly of its creators. We were inspired by the work of Split Britches and Five Lesbian Brothers and want to be a part of an ecosystem that still values the joy of the experiment, getting a little messy in the downtown tradition.”

The creative team for Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods includes Normandy Sherwood (scenic, costume & props design), Josiah Davis (lighting design), Johnny Gasper (sound design), Allison Raynes (stage manager), and Jack Daniel Woods (production manager/technical director).

Thirty-One performances of Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods will now take place through May 3, 2025 at HERE, located at 145 Sixth Avenue, just below Spring Street, in Manhattan. The running time is 70 minutes with no intermission. The previously announced performance schedule is Monday–Saturday at 7pm through April 26. Additional performances will take place on April 23 and May 2 at 2pm; April 28 and May 3 at 8:30pm; and April 29, 30, and May 1 at 7pm.

Tickets, which start at $45 for general admission, can be purchased at www.rattlestick.org. For those in need of financial assistance, ten tickets priced at $12 are available for each performance on a first-come, first-served basis with the code ACCESS. Limit two tickets per patron. Subject to availability.

Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison. The production was originally developed in New Georges’ Audrey Residency program. A workshop production was presented in January 2024 by The Exponential Festival at the Loading Dock Theatre.

Rattlestick’s “On the Road” season enables the company to begin reimagining its beloved home in the heart of the West Village. First built in 1854 and occupied by Rattlestick since 1999, Rattlestick’s home will undergo a renovation that enhances accessibility with the installation of an elevator and new bathrooms. The theater will transform into a responsive, flexible performance space that can be reshaped for each show and capable of hosting more community events and celebrations.

Please visit www.rattlestick.org for more information.

