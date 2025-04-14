Keen Company to Launch Talkback Series for ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Keen is partnering with Audience Rewards on a series of conversations designed to connect their patrons and community with some of the themes surrounding All the World’s a Stage.

Thursday April 17 at 7:00 pm

The Politics of Identity: Affirmation and Advocacy

with Erik Bottcher, NYC Council Member for District #3

and Adam Odsess-Rubin, Artistic Director of the National Queer Theater

Moderated by Tony Morrison, Senior Director of Communications of GLAAD



Saturday, April 19th at 2:00 pm

School Pride: LGBTQ+ Representation in Education

With Kevin Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of Lambda Legal and Author of "One Teacher in Ten in the New Millennium"

And Kelly Giles, NYC DOE Theater and Special Education Teacher

And Adam Gwon , composer of All the World's a Stage

Moderated by Jonathan Silverstein, Artistic Director of Keen Company

Thursday April 24 at 7:00 pm

Booked & Blessed: The Intersection of Faith and The Arts

with Micah Bucey, Minister at Judson Memorial Church

Moderated by Marcia Pendleton, Walk Talk Girl Productions

Thursday May 1 at 7:00 pm

Comparing Notes: A Conversation with Composers

with Adam Gwon, composer of All the World's a Stage

and Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award winning musical team behind Ragtime, Once on This Island, and Anastasia

Moderated by Christopher Burney, Tony Nominated Producer

Thursday May 8 at 7:00 pm

The Show Must Go On: Bringing A Brand-New Musical to Life

with All the World's a Stage Cast & Creative Team

Moderated by Jonathan Silverstein, Director of All the World's a Stage and Artistic Director of Keen Company

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES:



Tuesday April 22: Audio Described Performance

Tuesday April 29: ASL Interpreted Performance



ABOUT THE SHOW

Be the first to experience the world premiere of All the World’s a Stage, a new musical by Adam Gwon, the award-winning composer of Ordinary Days.



As a gay high school teacher in small-town 1990s America, Ricky Alleman knows exactly what part he needs to play. When an offbeat student enlists his help to win a statewide theater competition, his efforts tangle with the local church, and Ricky's carefully compartmentalized life starts to unravel. All the World's a Stage is a brand new musical about making connections and being true to ourselves, even in a polarized world.



All the World’s a Stage a new musical by Adam Gwon, Directed by Jonathan Silverstein. Starring Eliza Pagelle (in her NYC debut), Jon-Michael Reese (Strange Loop), Matt Rodin (Company), and Elizabeth Stanley (Tony Award Nominee for Jagged Little Pill). The brand-new musical is Produced in Association with Michelle Noh, Music Direction by Andrea Grody, Movement by Patrick McCollum, Orchestrations by Michael Starobin (Tony Award Winner for Assassins and Next to Normal).



All the World’s a Stage was commissioned and developed by Keen Company over a three-year process, part of Keen’s continued commitment to intimate musicals with big emotional impact.

