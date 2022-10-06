Tony Winners Rachel Hauck, Linda Cho & More Join SANDRA Design Team; Tickets on Sale Now

The design team for Vineyard Theatre's Sandra written by David Cale (Harry Clarke, 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show), with music by Matthew Dean Marsh (We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time), starring Marjan Neshat (Selling Kabul and English) and directed by Leigh Silverman (Harry Clarke). Previews will begin on November 3 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Opening night for Sandra, the inaugural production of Vineyard's 40th season, is set for November 19.



The newly announced design team includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (Hadestown and How I Learned to Drive), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Anastasia), lighting design by Thom Weaver (Gypsy), and sound design by Kathy Ruvuna (Wives and The New Englanders).



Stage Manager for Sandra will be Katie Ailinger and Assistant Stage Manager is Eliza Anastasio.



In this new one-woman thriller from David Cale, Sandra seeks to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of her closest friend, a young pianist and composer, who went on a trip to Mexico and never returned. Her search for clues leads her into both a highly charged love affair, and increasingly dangerous territory. Featuring an original piano score by Matthew Dean Marsh, direction by Obie Award-winning director Leigh Silverman, and starring Marjan Neshat, Sandra asks how far would you go for love?



Following Sandra will be the world premiere of the musical White Girl in Danger, a co-production by Vineyard Theatre and 2ndStage, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth). White Girl in Danger will be presented at 2ST from March 15, 2023 - May 21, 2023 with an opening night on April 10, 2023. Vineyard's final production of their 40th season will be the world premiere of This Land Was Made by Tori Sampson (If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must be a Muhfucka), directed by Taylor Reynolds (The Movement Theatre Company) and presented at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street).



In celebration of their 40th anniversary season, Vineyard Theatre announced a new visual identity that honors the company's 40 years of fearless theatre-making in New York.



Community Supported tickets for Sandra available through Vineyard Theatre's Good Neighbor program start at $27 ($25 + $2 fee). Stand tickets start at $85.32 ($79.00 + $6.32 fee). In addition to single tickets to Sandra, memberships for The Vineyard's 40th anniversary season season and can be purchased online at or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303. Membership ensures great seats to all Vineyard productions for a fraction of the full ticket price. Other privileges include the ability to reserve seats before tickets go on sale to the general public, discounted guest tickets, invitations to new play readings and Developmental Labs, and other exclusive benefits.

Under the artistic leadership of Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Vineyard Theatre develops and produces new plays and musicals that push the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. For nearly 40 years, The Vineyard has nurtured a community of fearless theatre makers whose work has expanded the form, the field, and the larger culture. Vineyard Theatre has transferred eleven shows to Broadway, seven directly after their acclaimed Vineyard premieres: Lucas Hnath's Dana H and Tina Satter's Is This A Room (both New York Times Best Theatre of 2021); Paula Vogel's Indecent; Nicky Silver's The Lyons; Kander, Ebb and Thompson's The Scottsboro Boys; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; and Avenue Q by Marx, Lopez and Whitty (Tony Award, Best Musical). In recent years, four additional shows launched at The Vineyard have been revived in their first Broadway productions: Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive; Lanie Robertson's Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill; Becky Mode's Fully Committed; and Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning Three Tall Women.



From their home in NYC's Union Square, The Vineyard develops and premieres new plays and musicals which go on to be seen around the country and the world. Recently, Jeremy O. Harris' play "Daddy" (2019) received its London premiere at the Almeida; Ngozi Anyanwu's Good Grief (2018) and David Cale's Harry Clarke (2017) were recorded by Audible; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Gloria (2014), a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, transferred to Chicago's Goodman Theatre; Paula Vogel's Tony Award-winning Indecent (2016) aired on PBS's "Great Performances" and was one of the most-produced plays nationwide in 2019; and Colman Domingo's Dot (2016) is being adapted into an AMC series. The Vineyard's first major digital work, Lessons in Survival, was named one of the top theatrical experiences of 2020 by the New York Times and has been viewed by audiences in more than 40 countries.



The Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, Susan Stroman Directing Award, and Colman Domingo Award provide residencies to early-career artists and their education programs serve over 700 New York City public high school students annually, culminating in Developing Artists' REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival. The Roth-Vogel New Play Commission is awarded annually to a mid- to late-career playwright to create and develop a new play with The Vineyard. Their work and artists have been honored with numerous awards including Pulitzer Prizes and Tony Awards, and the company is proud to be the recipient of special Drama Desk, Obie, and Lucille Lortel Awards for artistic excellence and support of artists.



Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel.

(Playwright) returns to the Vineyard Theatre following his solo play Harry Clarke, starring Billy Crudup, and directed by Leigh Silverman, which transferred to the Minetta Lane Theatre in a run produced and recorded by Audible (2018 Lucille Lortel Award). Cale's works as both a writer and a performer include The History of Kisses, Palomino, A Likely Story, Lillian (Obie Award), Deep in a Dream of You (Bessie Award), Smooch Music, and The Redthroats (Bessie Award). He wrote the book, lyrics, co-composed the music, and starred in the musical Floyd and Clea Under the Western Sky (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). His most recent work is his solo musical memoir We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time, for which he wrote the book, lyrics, and co-composed the music with his musical collaborator Matthew Dean Marsh. We're Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time received a 2019 Jeff Award and a 2020 Lucille Lortel Award nomination, and Cale was the recipient of a 2020 Drama Desk Award nomination, a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award, and a 2020 Obie Award.





(Composer) has collaborated with David Cale over the past four years to prolific effect. Most notably, We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time, the autobiographical one-man musical with Cale in the starring role, featured music written by the duo and arranged by Marsh. We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time received a 2019 Jeff Award for New Musical and a 2020 Lucille Lortel Award nomination. Matthew music directed Clubbed Thumb's 2020 revival of Tumacho, directed by Leigh Silverman. His compositions have sounded at Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Tribeca Film Festival, The Public Theater, MassMOCA, and The Goodman Theater in Chicago.





(Sandra) most recently starred as Nazanin in Sanaz Toossi's new play Wish You Were Here at Playwrights Horizons. She also led the cast of Ms. Toossi's award-winning play English at the Atlantic Theater Company, which was nominated for the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Ensemble and winner of Best Play. Other stage credits include the critically acclaimed play Selling Kabul by Sylvia Khoury at Playwrights Horizons, the controversial Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar (NYSF), and The Seagull (with Alan Cumming and Dianne Wiest). Marjan's feature film work includes leading roles in the multi-award-winning film Rockaway as well as in the indie features Almost in Love and Cry Funny Happy. She has played supporting roles in many films, including Robocop, Sex and the City 2, Alfie, and the upcoming Love-40. Marjan's TV credits include "New Amsterdam," "For Life," "Bull, Elementary," "Quantico," "Law & Order: SVU," and "Fringe," among others. She is a recipient of the Sam Norkin Drama Desk award for her portrayals in Selling Kabul and English in the same season.



(Director) Broadway: Grand Horizons (2ST; Williamstown Theater Festival); The Lifespan of a Fact (Studio 54); Violet (Roundabout; Tony Award nomination); Chinglish (Goodman Theatre; Longacre Theatre); Well (Public Theater; ACT; Longacre Theatre). Recent Off-Broadway: Soft Power (Public Theater; Ahmanson Theater/ Curran Theater; Drama Desk nomination); Tumacho (Clubbed Thumb); Hurricane Diane (New York Theatre Workshop; Two River Theater); Harry Clarke (Vineyard Theatre/Audible, Minetta Lane; Lortel nomination); Wild Goose Dreams (Public Theater; La Jolla Playhouse); Sweet Charity (New Group); On The Exhale (Roundabout); All The Ways To Say I Love You (MCC); The Way We Get By (2ST); The Outer Space (Public Theater); Bright Half Life (WP); No Place To Go (Public Theater); American Hero (WTF; 2ST); Kung Fu (Signature Theatre); The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence (Playwrights Horizons). Encores!: Violet; The Wild Party; Really Rosie. 2011 Obie Award and 2019 Obie for Sustained Excellence.