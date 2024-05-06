Photos: Project Shaw Continues with I'LL LEAVE IT TO YOU

I’ll Leave It to You was presented on April 29, 2024.
Gingold Theatrical Group recently continued its 19th season of Project Shaw with Noël Coward’s I’ll Leave It to You. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of Script-In-Hand performances that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.
The cast of I’ll Leave It to You featured Aaron Lee Battle (Captain Brassbound’s Conversion), Susan Cella (The Rose Tattoo), Veanne Cox (Wedding Band), Dan Domingues (A Sherlock Carol), Devin Kessler (The Panic of ’29), Susannah Perkins (Grief Hotel), Vishaal Reddy (“Insomnia”), Thomas Jay Ryan (Enemy of the People), Evie Shuckman (Parable of the Sower).
Noël Coward’s I’ll Leave It to You tells the story of a widow with five grown children, Mrs. Dermot (Veanne Cox), who turns to her mysterious brother Dan (Thomas Jay Ryan) for help. Uncle Dan, thought to be a millionaire, arrives to find an idle family ready to live on his money. He announces that he is doomed to die and that he will leave his money to the family member who has made the most of their life before he leaves. This amazingly accomplished zany comedy was Coward’s first out of the box!
Thomas Jay Ryan, Susannah Perkins, Susan Cella
Susannah Perkins, Thomas Jay Ryan
Susannah Perkins, Evie Shuckman, Veanne Cox
Vishaal Reddy, Devin Kessler
Vishaal Reddy
Dan Domingues, Susannah Perkins, Evie Shuckman, Vishaal Reddy, Thomas Jay Ryan
Vishaal Reddy, Evie Shuckman, Thomas Jay Ryan, Veanne Cox, Susan Cella, Devin Kessler
homas Jay Ryan, Veanne Cox, Susan Cella
Thomas Jay Ryan, Devin Kessler, Susan Cella
Evie Shuckman, Veanne Cox
Susan Cella, Devin Kessler, Susannah Perkins
Dan Domingues, Evie Shuckman
Isaiah Josiah, David Staller, Pamela Singleton 2
Coward Full cast
Devin Kessler, Thomas Jay Ryan, Veanne Cox
Dan Domingues, Evie Shuckman, Vishaal Reddy, Thomas Jay Ryan, Veanne Cox, Susannah Perkins
Dan Domingues, Susannah Perkins, Thomas Jay Ryan
Dan Domingues, Susannah Perkins, Evie Shuckman, Vishaal Reddy
Coward Full team
Coward Full team
Videos