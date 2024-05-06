Photos: Project Shaw Continues with I'LL LEAVE IT TO YOU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gingold Theatrical Group recently continued its 19th season of Project Shaw with Noël Coward’s I’ll Leave It to You. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of Script-In-Hand performances that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.

The cast of I’ll Leave It to You featured Aaron Lee Battle (Captain Brassbound’s Conversion), Susan Cella (The Rose Tattoo), Veanne Cox (Wedding Band), Dan Domingues (A Sherlock Carol), Devin Kessler (The Panic of ’29), Susannah Perkins (Grief Hotel), Vishaal Reddy (“Insomnia”), Thomas Jay Ryan (Enemy of the People), Evie Shuckman (Parable of the Sower).



Noël Coward’s I’ll Leave It to You tells the story of a widow with five grown children, Mrs. Dermot (Veanne Cox), who turns to her mysterious brother Dan (Thomas Jay Ryan) for help. Uncle Dan, thought to be a millionaire, arrives to find an idle family ready to live on his money. He announces that he is doomed to die and that he will leave his money to the family member who has made the most of their life before he leaves. This amazingly accomplished zany comedy was Coward’s first out of the box!

