Photos: First Look at Marjan Neshat in the World Premiere of SANDRA at Vineyard Theatre

Featuring an original piano score by Matthew Dean Marsh, direction by Obie Award-winning director Leigh Silverman, Sandra asks how far would you go for love?

Nov. 15, 2022  

Sandra, a one-woman thriller written by David Cale (Harry Clarke) starring Marjan Neshat (English and Selling Kabul), is the first show in the Vineyard Theatre's 40th Season and is currently in performances until December 11th with an opening night scheduled for November 20th.

Sandra seeks to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of her closest friend, a young pianist and composer, who went on a trip to Mexico and never returned. Her search for clues leads her into both a highly charged love affair, and increasingly dangerous territory. Featuring an original piano score by Matthew Dean Marsh, direction by Obie Award-winning director Leigh Silverman, Sandra asks how far would you go for love?




