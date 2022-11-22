Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SANDRA at Vineyard Theatre

Sandra is the first show in the Vineyard Theatre’s 40th Season and is currently in performances until December 11th. 

Nov. 22, 2022  

Vineyard Theatre's Sandra, a one-woman thriller written by David Cale (Harry Clarke), starring Marjan Neshat (English and Selling Kabul) opened Sunday evening, November 20, with Shaina Taub, David Henry Hwang, Judy Kuhn, Rachel Sussman and others coming to show their support and celebrate after at The Penny Farthing.

See photos below!

The design team includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (Hadestown and How I Learned to Drive), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Anastasia), lighting design by Thom Weaver (Gypsy), and sound design by Kathy Ruvuna (Wives and The New Englanders).

Sandra seeks to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of her closest friend, a young pianist and composer, who went on a trip to Mexico and never returned. Her search for clues leads her into both a highly charged love affair, and increasingly dangerous territory. Featuring an original piano score by Matthew Dean Marsh, direction by Obie Award-winner Leigh Silverman, and starring Marjan Neshat, Sandra asks how far would you go for love?




