Playwrights Horizons Extends STAFF MEAL

Playwrights Horizons has extended its world premiere production of Staff Meal, Abe Koogler's funny, startling new play about a mysterious restaurant where the food is delicious, the service is warm, and some strange power keeps the darkness at bay. Directed by Morgan Green (Playwrights: School Pictures; Co-Artistic Director at The Wilma Theater: Fat Ham), Staff Meal opened April 28 to acclaim and now runs through May 24 in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.

The cast of Staff Meal includes Jess Barbagallo (Playwrights: The Trees; Off-Broadway: Help, Director of Snatch Adams & Tainty McCracken Present It's That Time of the Month) as Server, Stephanie Berry (Off-Broadway: the bandaged place, On Sugarland, Sugar in Our Wounds), Susannah Flood (Playwrights: Mr. Burns; The Comeuppance) as Mina, Hampton Fluker (All My Sons on Broadway, Esai's Table) as Waiter, and Carmen M. Herlihy (The Apiary, Scene Partners) as Server, Greg Keller (Playwrights: The Thanksgiving Play; Off-Broadway: Dig, The Humans) as Ben, and Erin Markey (Off-Broadway: Erin Markey; TV: High Maintenance) as Vagrant.

The creative team includes Jian Jung (Scenic Designer), Kaye Voyce (Costume Designer), Masha Tsimring (Lighting Designer), Tei Blow (Sound Designer), and Steve Cuiffo (Illusion Designer). The Production Stage Manager is Ryan Gohsman, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Ashton Pickering.

Performance Schedule and Ticketing

Performances of Staff Meal take place in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons through May 24, 2024.

Accessibility offerings include an ASL interpreted performance May 7 at 7pm; audio description and touch tour May 16 at 7pm; and a relaxed performance May 18 at 2pm (this is also a mask-required performance). Closed captioning will be offered via the free app GalaPro at all performances after April 30. For discounted tickets to accessible performances, please visit: my.playwrightshorizons.org/access/passport

