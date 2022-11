SANDRA Extended for One Week at Vineyard Theatre

Hey old friend! Members of the original Broadway company of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Merrily We Roll Along, stopped by the show's starry Off-Broadway production at New York Theatre Workshop! See photos from their visit!

November 22, 2022

Cowboy, the story of Bass Reeves, will debut Off-Broadway this December. Reeves made history by being the first black U.S. Deputy Marshall in America. This is the first full on western to hit a Broadway or Off-Broadway stage in over 80 years.