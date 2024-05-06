Elizabeth Marvel to Star in US Premiere of MEDEA at Red Bull Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Red Bull Theater has revealed details for the final presentation of its 20th Anniversary Festival: the US Premiere of Euripides's Medea adapted by Ben Power, directed by Daniel Fish.

The cast will feature Bill Camp (Broadway: The Crucible [Tony and Drama Desk award nominations], Golden Boy, Death of a Salesman [Drama Desk nomination], Coram Boy, Heartbreak House, Jackie: An American Life, Saint Joan; Off-Broadway: Long Day's Journey into Night – Audible; The Misanthrope [Drama League nomination], Homebody/Kabul, Lydie Breeze - New York Theatre Workshop; One Flea Spare, Hamlet - Public Theater; Troilus and Cressida, Titus Andronicus, Twelfth Night - Public Theater/Delacorte; Notes From Underground [Drama League nomination], Sore Throats, Measure for Measure, First Love - Theatre for a New Audience); Joan MacIntosh (Broadway: Abe Lincoln in Illinois, The Seagull, Orpheus Descending, Our Town, The Curse of an Aching Heart; Off-Broadway: Happy Now? - Primary Stages/ Yale Rep; Chair - Theatre for a New Audience; The Misanthrope, Alice In Bed, A Streetcar Named Desire - NY Theatre Workshop; The Bacchae, Macbeth, All's Well That Ends Well, A Bright Room Called Day, Julius Caesar - Public Theater; A Shayna Maidel; Night Sky, Consequence - Women's Project; The Tooth of Crime - Performance Group/The Wooster Group);, Elizabeth Marvel (Broadway: King Lear opposite Glenda Jackson, Picnic - Roundabout; Other Desert Cities [Drama League nomination], Edward Albee's Seascape - LCT, Top Girls - Manhattan Theatre Club [Drama League nomination]; Saint Joan - National Actors Theater, Taking Sides opposite Ed Harris; Off-Broadway: Long Day's Journey Into Night [Lortel and Drama League nominations]; Julius Caesar [Drama League nomination], Henry V, Troilus and Cressida - Public Theater/Delacorte; The Little Foxes [Lortel and Drama League nominations], Hedda Gabler [Actors Equity Award], Play Yourself, A Streetcar Named Desire [Obie Award] - NYTW); Thérèse Raquin [Obie Award]; Misalliance [Obie Award]); Fifty Words [Drama Desk and Drama League nominations]); Michael Rudko (Broadway: Saint Joan - MTC, The Audience, Romeo and Juliet, Mary Stuart, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Timon of Athens; Off-Broadway: King Lear - Public Theater; As You Like It, Richard II - Public Theater/Delacorte Theatre); and Greig Sargeant (Off-Broadway: Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge - Public Theater/Elevator Repair Service; Gatz - Elevator Repair Service; The Little Foxes, The Sound and the Fury (April Seventh, 1928) - New York Theatre Workshop/Elevator Repair Service; Uncle Vanya, Sonoma, Dido, Queen of Carthage, The Seagull, Measure for Measure, Mamba's Daughters, South, Cymbeline - Target Margin Theater).

Red Bull Theater celebrates Mother's Day as only it can: Medea is a wife and a mother. For the sake of her husband, Jason, she left her home and bore two sons in exile. But when he abandons his family for a new life, Medea faces banishment and separation from her children. Cornered, she begs for one day's grace. It's time enough. She exacts an appalling revenge and destroys everything she holds dear. Ben Power's version of Euripides's tragedy Medea premiered at The National Theatre, London, in July 2014. “You leave feeling both appalled and strangely elated - the sure sign that a tragedy has hit its mark,” said the Daily Telegraph. “Love and vengeance with a modern twist,” declared The Times. This marks the US Premiere!

"The opportunity to hear one of America's finest classical actors take on the title role of Medea is an event. That Elizabeth Marvel is doing so under the always-provocative and insightful direction of Daniel Fish alongside an incredible company of actors led by Bill Camp makes it an event not to be missed. Join us to hear Euripides' powerful tragedy in a superb new version by Ben Power. Come if you can. And, please, don't bring the kids!” declared Founder and Artistic Director Jesse Berger.

This one night only presentation will take place Sunday, May 12th at 7:30 PM at Sheen Center Shiner Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.redbulltheater.com/medea.

is a Tony Award-winning and BAFTA and Olivier Award nominated writer for theater and film. He is an Associate of The National Theatre. His adaptation of The Lehman Trilogy transferred from The National Theatre to the West End and opened on Broadway in 2021. It was nominated for Olivier, Evening Standard and Drama League awards for Best Play, and in 2022 won the Tony Award for Best New Play. From 2014-2019, he was Deputy Artistic Director of The National Theatre and, prior to that, an Associate of the theater for four years. He commissioned and produced over seventy world premieres and in 2013 was responsible for the temporary theater space, The Shed. His adaptations for the National include DH Lawrence's Husbands & Sons, Euripides' Medea, and Ibsen's Emperor & Galilean. Prior to joining the National, Ben was the first Associate Director of Headlong. Adaptations for the company include Six Characters in Search of an Author, Faustus (both with Rupert Goold) and Paradise Lost. Other work for the theater includes the dramaturgy on Complicite's A Disappearing Number, which won the Olivier, Evening Standard and Critics' Circle Awards for Best Play. Screenplays include five films in the BBC Shakespeare series “The Hollow Crown,” which won RTS and Broadcasting Press Guild awards and were nominated for BAFTAs for Best Single Drama and Best Mini-Series. He is currently writing feature screenplays for Netflix and MGM and a play for The National Theatre. Recently he has written a feature for Netflix, Munich: The Edge of War, and has an original series in development with Working Title, Raw and Netflix.

is a New York-based director who makes work across the boundaries of theater, film, and opera. He draws on a broad range of forms and subject matter including plays, film scripts, contemporary fiction, essays and found audio. His acclaimed 2019 production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! transferred to Broadway from St. Ann's Warehouse and won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. The production then transferred to London's West End where it won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. Other recent work includes White Noise, inspired by the novel by Don DeLillo (Ruhrfestspiele Recklingshausen, Theater Freiburg, and Skirball NYU), Michael Gordon's opera, Acquanetta (Prototype Festival/Bard Summerscape), Don't Look Back (The Chocolate Factory), Who Left This Fork Here (Baryshnikov Arts Center, Onassis Center), Ted Hearne's The Source (BAM Next Wave, LA Opera, San Francisco Opera), and Eternal, a video installation. His work has been seen at theaters and festivals throughout the U.S. and Europe including, The Walker Arts Center, PuSH, Teatro Nacional D. Maria, Lisbon/Estoril Film Festival, Vooruit, Festival TransAmériques, Noorderzon Festival, The Chocolate Factory, The Public Theater's Under The Radar, Opera Philadelphia/Curtis Opera Theater, American Repertory Theater, Richard B. Fisher Center at Bard College, Yale Repertory Theater, McCarter Theater, Signature Theater, The Shakespeare Theater Company, Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus, Staatstheater Braunschweig, and The Royal Shakespeare Company. Residencies and commissions include The MacDowell Colony, Baryshnikov Arts Center, Mass MOCA, The Chocolate Factory, LMCC/ Governor's Island. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Department of Performance Studies and has taught at The Juilliard School, Bard College, Princeton University, and The Department of Design for Stage and Film at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. He is the recipient of the 2017 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts for the Theater as well as an Obie Award and Tony nomination.

