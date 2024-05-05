Spit&vigor's A MAN AMONG YE to Have Five Week Run at The Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



spit&vigor will present the NYC premiere of A Man Among Ye, written and directed by Sara Fellini.

Performances for this limited engagement series begin on Thursday, June 13th and run through Sunday, July 14th. Press Opening is Friday, June 14th at 7 PM. The performance schedule is Thursday - Saturday at 7PM and matinee Sundays at 2PM. Performances will take place at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, New York NY, two blocks from West 4th Street station) as part of their Artistic Residency Program. For advance reservations, visit the button below.

Following the huge success of Blood Countess, spit&vigor returns to The Players Theatre to bring you the NYC premiere of Sara Fellini's A Man Among Ye!

A Man Among Ye

The raucous, rollicking, and quite unbelievable (semi) true story of pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read.

Sword fights, sea shanties, and mythical creatures help set the tone in this highly stylized and carnivalesque outrageous dark comedy.

From the acclaimed company that brought Ectoplasm to The Players Theatre ("tenacity ground into every red velvet seat - in other words, I love it" - Vulture) and In Vestments to West Park Presbyterian Church ("wrenching and visually eloquent" - The New York Times), A Man Among Ye is a deliciously dark blend of bodice-ripping romance, historical costumes, sea shanties, sex, death, and swashbuckling sword fights. Theater company spit&vigor brings their transformative set pieces, design, and commitment to daring & provocative live theater.

The cast features: Randy Arbujo, Adam Belvo (The Brutes, 2015 NYIT Award, 2018 NYIT Award nominee), Silvana Carranza (Grind), Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec, 2015 NYIT Award), Sara Horiuchi, Andre Silva, Nicholas Thomas (The Shakespeare Riots, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Azumi Tsutsui (Hamlet Isn't Dead), George Walsh (Improvisers Mindset), Andrea Woodbridge (Blood Countess).

Directed by Sara Fellini with Adam Belvo (fight choreography) the design team includes Sara Fellini (materials design - scenic, props, costumes), Quinn Reynolds and George Walsh (Live Music) & Nick Thomas (Assistant Director)

