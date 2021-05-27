Todd Almond, Brandon Michael Nase, Anna Deavere Smith, V & More Join A.R.T.'s Spring Celebration Line-Up

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has announced new artists joining those previously announced at its virtual Spring Celebration to be held live on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 7:30PM.

Todd Almond (Kansas City Choir Boy; Two Cities, under commission), Brandon Michael Nase (The Black Clown, ExtraOrdinary), Claudia Rankine (The White Card), Bill Rauch (Othello, All the Way), Julia Riew (Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure; Thumbelina: A Little Musical), Abbie Sage (Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure; The Emperor's New Clothes), Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field: Doing Time in Education, Let Me Down Easy, Fires in the Mirror), and V (O.P.C., In the Body of the World) will join the previously announced Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Gavin Creel (ExtraOrdinary, Waitress, Prometheus Bound), Jack Noseworthy (Arrabal), and Sergio Trujillo (Arrabal).

SIX queen Brittney Mack returns to A.R.T. to co-host.

Friends, fans, and supporters are invited to party with A.R.T. as the theater reflects on the year that's passed and celebrates what's to come with unmissable sneak peeks of new work that will premiere in an upcoming season. The one-hour live program will be co-hosted by Brittney Mack (SIX) and feature appearances and performances by beloved A.R.T. artists, and a tribute to departing Executive Producer Diane Borger.

The Spring Celebration Online Auction featuring unique experiences, A.R.T. memorabilia, and more is available for viewing now at http://amrep.org/SpringCelebAuction and will open for bidding on June 1 at 1PM.

Free registration is now open at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/SpringCelebration. All attendees of the event will receive first access to A.R.T.'s 2021/22 programming.

A.R.T.'s Spring Celebration is free to all with sponsorship opportunities available. Proceeds from the celebration will sustain A.R.T as it continues to make work while remote, allow A.R.T. to implement necessary protocols to ensure a safe return later this year, and support A.R.T.'s artists, technicians, and staff. Free and open access to the Spring Celebration and other virtual events is provided by the generous support of event sponsors.