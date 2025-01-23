Tickets on Sale Now for JUDY COLLINS AND FRIENDS at The Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary Judy Collins will present a star-studded 85th birthday celebration Judy Collins and Friends: 85 Years of Music and Protest on March 8, 2025, at 8 PM at The Town Hall. Directed by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Russ Titelman, Judy Collins will be joined onstage by her peers and some of the young talents she inspired and helped nurture. Tickets, ranging from $55-85, can be purchased beginning Friday, December 20th at 12 PM EST.

Judy Collins first performed at The Town Hall in 1964 in a program that resulted in her first live recording Judy Collins in Concert (1964). Over the past six decades, Judy Collins has performed at The Town Hall several times, both in her own concerts and at activist events including the civil rights and anti-war programs to which she has dedicated much of her life.

Both Town Hall Friends of the Arts Awardees, Collins and Titelman will take the opportunity of Collins's 85th birthday to celebrate the songwriting and activism that is at the core of Collins's artistic legacy, Held on International Women's Day, Judy Collins's birthday celebration will be a look back at her six decades of music and protest, and a look forward to the generations she has led and inspired.

The Town Hall has played an integral part in the electrifying cultural fabric of New York City for more than 100 years. A group of Suffragists' fight for the 19th Amendment led them to build a meeting space to educate people on the important issues of the day. During its construction, the 19th Amendment was passed, and on January 12, 1921, The Town Hall opened its doors and took on a double meaning: as a symbol of the victory sought by its founders, and as a spark for a new, more optimistic climate. In 1921, German composer Richard Strauss performed a series of concerts that cemented the Hall's reputation as an ideal venue for musical performances. Since, Town Hall has been home to countless musical milestones: The US debuts of Strauss, and Isaac Stern; Marian Anderson's first New York recital; in 1945, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker introduced bebop to the world; Bob Dylan's first major concert in '63; and much, much more.

