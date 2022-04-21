Tickets On Sale for LOVE QUIRKS Off-Broadway

"Love Quirks," winner of four 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, including Best Production of a Musical, Best New Score of a Musical, Best New Book of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical, has released tickets for its limited 12-week run.

Tickets, priced $49-79, can be purchased at http://lovequirks.com/tickets.

The show starts previews on Thursday, June 16th and will run: Thursdays at 7PM, Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM through Friday, September 3rd.

There are a limited amount of $99 tickets available for opening night on Monday, June 27th at 7PM.

There will be no performance on Thursday, June 30th, and the last week will add Tuesday, August 30th and Wednesday, August 31st at 7PM.

Under the direction of Brian Childers, the updated production will be transformed to christen the new off-Broadway venue AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street). The original 2020 cast is returning: Maggie McDowell (Broadway's Disaster, Kinky Boots), Matthew Schatz (Off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical), Erin Lamar (Bring It On! National Tour) and Lauren Testerman. Dylan Hartwell and Rori Nogee return as the show's understudies.

Based on actual events, "Love Quirks" centers on a group of thirty-somethings as they explore the bizarre tribulations of love, friendship, and all the blurry lines in-between. It features the award-winning score by Seth Bisen-Hersh, book by Mark Childers, and direction by Brian Childers. The original production team is also returning: Austin Nuckols as musical director, Brent Michael Jones as production Stage Manager and Josh Iacovelli as lighting designer.

For more information on the show, visit LoveQuirks.com and follow @LoveQuirks on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.