Tickets Are Now On Sale For THE JURY at Theatre Now

Theatre Now has announced that tickets are now on sale for The Jury, a new life-affirming musical. Performances will run from February 11th-26th at the Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre at ART/NY 502 W 53rd St.

Tickets range from $25-$35, with two performances that are pay-what-you-want, and are available for purchase at www.tnny.org or by calling 855-254-7469. Strict COVID protocols will be followed during all performances, including requiring proof of vaccination and mask adherence.

The Jury is an new musical with book & lyrics by Casey Kendall and music by Jonathan Bauerfeld. It tells the story of Tess Butler, who has died after a short lifetime of battling opiate addiction and burning bridges. Now, it is up to seven people from her life to come together and decide whether or not she's worth saving. Tess can only bear witness as they reconstruct her life, uncovering secrets, confronting hard truths, and slowly reaching a consensus. Originally scheduled to premiere in March of 2020 and postponed due to the COVID pandemic, The Jury will be the first production to be presented from Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab.

"The Jury is a life-affirming examination of a difficult nationwide crisis, full of humanity and heart, and a great contribution to the future of musical theatre storytelling," says Theatre Now's Artistic Director, Thomas Morrissey. "After it was originally scheduled to premiere in March of 2020 and postponed due to the COVID pandemic, we are thrilled to finally share The Jury with an audience."

Casey Kendall (Book & Lyrics) is a lyricist and librettist whose works tackle major American issues such as bipartisanship, the opioid epidemic and immigration, family, and injustice. His work with Bauerfeld has appeared in the 2018 and 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the latter in partnership with and commissioned by the American Music Theatre Project and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Jonathan Bauerfeld (Music) is a composer, arranger, orchestrator, music director, and certified vocal coach who has worked on the music team for several Broadway shows and first class national tours. He recently penned the score for The Comedy of Errors at the Tony Award winning Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

The Jury will be directed by Lucky Stiff, a trans/nonbinary director, writer, and performer working in Chicago and New York, whose work has been featured at the Museum of Con­temporary Art Chicago, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre, Blue Man Group Chicago, Boy Friday Dance Company, and Bushwig Festival of Drag. Musical direction will be by Jason Weisinger, a music director/producer, singer, and composer/orchestrator whose recent productions include Bridge Production Group's presentation of [title of show] at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and MetLiveArts' mounting of Kate Douglas & Shayfer James' The Ninth Hour at The Met Cloisters. The Jury will also feature choreography by Ambika Raina, whose work has been seen in concerts, music videos, and theatrical productions and has earned her a Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) Observership award to assist Camille A. Brown on the choreography of the iconic Off-Broadway revival of For Colored Girls... at The Public Theater.

Kendall and Bauerfeld are both members of Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab which consists of 20 writing teams across the nation. Membership is through a highly selective application process. The Writers Lab meets bi-monthly to present new work at various stages and levels of development. The Lab offers it's members a variety of developmental opportunities including Cabaret evenings of performances of new music, developmental workshop productions and licensing of new shows.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long- form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Theatre Now bridges the gap between early readings and fully produced theatrical runs by offering staged and performed developmental productions to pieces that are ready to live on their feet. They strive for continuity and growth in their production process by collaborating with artists on story development through song and dialogue and focusing on their prospective audience. For more information, visit tnny.org.