Thesis on Joan, The Parsnip Ship & BPN Team Up to Present QUEER THEATRE FAMILY

Thesis on Joan and The Parsnip Ship, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, are pairing up to present QUEER THEATRE FAMILY a series of Town Hall events spotlighting queer theatrical families and what it means to find a queer home in the theater. The live event, on Wednesday, February 10th at 8pm EST, will stream at BPN.fm/queeramory.

The series begins on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10th at 8:00 PM EST with QUEER AMORY: QUEER LOVE IN THEATRE, a discussion with queer artists about depicting the many dimensions of queer love in theatre, from romantic love, to loving friendships, to the love of chosen families. The event will also explore love through artistic collaborations in the queer theatre community. Artists will examine the challenges and freedoms that accompany writing about queer love and discuss the type of queer love they hope to see on stage. Iconic romances and hetero depictions of love will be queered, as the event takes a look at the history, or lack thereof, of queer love on stage. The panel features Jessie Rivera DeBruin (playwright and Impact Producer), Bunny Michael (multi disciplinary artist, writer, producer, actor and musician) and Aneesh Sheth (Indian-American actress and transgender activist).

The town hall series will run through 2021, taking a closer look at specific queer theater families.

