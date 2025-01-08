Theatre Now Hosts Master Class With Janine McGuire And Arri Lawton Simon This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Now's next Industry Night will be held on Monday, January 27th at 6:30pm, featuring a Master Class with award-winning writing team Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon (The Bubble). The evening will include songs by TNNY Musical Writers LabÂ members Jonathan KeeblerÂ &Â Bob Kelly;Â Jessie FieldÂ &Â James Martinez Salem;Â Kit Goldstein Grant; andÂ RJ ChristianÂ &Â Cameron Reese.

Future Industry Nights will include a Master Class with Mindi DicksteinÂ (Little Women, Benny & Joon), a Find Your Dream Collaborator Mix & Mingle, and more. Additional information can be found at www.tnny.org/industrynights.

Industry Nights are held in Midtown Manhattan and are free for Theatre Now members. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. Annual individual memberships start at $25 or only $15 for students and seniors. Reservations are required as space is limited. To RSVP for any Industry Night, go to https://form.jotform.com/TNNY/industry-night-series

Janine McGuireÂ andÂ Arri Lawton SimonÂ are an award-winning musical theatre writing and producing team based in New York City. They both serve on the Steering Committee of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and are active members and frequent moderators of the BMI Advanced Songwriting and Bookwriting Workshops. Their musicals includeÂ The BubbleÂ (based on the 2006 film),Â Express, andÂ Kibby the Space Dog. Their work has been developed by the Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship, Goodspeed Musicals, New York Theatre Barn, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and Theatre Now New York (SOUND BITES 4.0). They have contributed original songs to The Rainbow Lullaby album on Broadway Records, The Broadway Star Project, and The Lotte Lenya Songbook, and have produced sold-out concerts at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and more.Â www.mcguireandsimon.co

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. TNNY produces developmental productions of new works as well as the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. Published in 2019, The 10-Minute Musical: an Anthology from the SOUND BITES FestivalÂ collects 25 short musicals from the first six years of the festival, all of which are licensed for production through an ongoing partnership with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Formed in 2019, the Theatre Now Musical Writers Lab is a community of 20 writing teams who meet regularly to work on the development of new musicals. This is a highly skilled, active, and collaborative group focused on embracing and fostering the diversity of musical theatre. The current Lab consists of 35 librettists, lyricists, and composers from the NYC area and around the world from diverse backgrounds â€’ straight and gay, cis and trans, young and old, rural and urban, white, Black, Latinx, and Asian. It includes members of ASCAP, BMI, and the Dramatists Guild; an Alan Menken Award winner; a Fulbright Scholar; and the first ever Black List Musical Film Fellow as well as early-career writers. In 2024, shows from Lab members were featured in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Eugene O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference (NMTC), and, for the third year in a row, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) Festival of New Musicals.

Comments