Theatre Barn Records & Broadway Records Celebrate Release of WILLOW With Livestream of Excerpts From the Album

The livestream will take place on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 7PM EDT.

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of excerpts from the new musical concept album Willow on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 7PM EDT. The live 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers, creatives, and the teams powering Broadway Records and Theatre Barn Records, and will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand.

New York Theatre Barn recently launched Theatre Barn Records, a new imprint of Broadway Records, dedicated to new musicals in development. In collaboration with Broadway Records, Theatre Barn Records released its first album Willow on September 25th, 2020. Since its release, the album has over 300,000 streams on Spotify and debuted at #7 on the Billboard Cast Album Chart.

Willow has music and lyrics by 16-year-old Abigail (August) Greenwood and a book by 20-year-old Morgan Smith, with additional arrangements by 17-year-old Nalah Palmer. The first of several upcoming concept recordings from the Averno Universe creators, Willow recounts two love stories of different generations that take place under the same magical Willow tree, reminding us that love and magic can withstand anything.

Co-writers August Greenwood and Morgan Smith, along with Rachael Chau and Emma Freeman will perform three songs from Willow. Janeen Garcia will perform a song from the upcoming Averno universe musical Bittersummer.

The Willow album also features Madelyn Paterna, and a special bonus track recorded by Christy Altomare (Anastasia). Willow is available on all streaming platforms, and on Broadway Records' website. To learn more about Willow, you can discover the Averno universe on Instagram at @avernotown or TikTok on @avernomusicals.

