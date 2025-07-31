Theater For The New City to Present 13th Annual DREAM UP FESTIVAL

From August 24 to September 14, 2025, Theater for the New City will present its thirteenth Dream Up Festival, a feast of adventurous theater. The annual event is an ultimate new works festival, dedicated to the joy of discovering new authors and edgy, innovative performances.

The Festival is helmed by the theater's Literary Manager, Michael Scott-Price. This year it offers 22 plays, 15 of which are world premieres. Two are workshops. Audiences will savor the excitement, awe, passion, challenge and intrigue of new plays from around the country.



Theater for the New City has consistently been the most inexpensive theater of its caliber and it continues its commitment to affordable tickets with this festival. Dream Up Festival tickets are $15-$20 for all participating productions.



The festival does not seek out traditional scripts that are presented in a traditional way. It selects works that push new ideas to the forefront, challenge audience expectations and make us question our understanding of how art illuminates the world around us.



Michael Scott-Price (Curator/Festival Director) has directed in New York City at venues including Chashama, Dixon Place and Collective Unconscious. He has written and directed productions that were presented nationally as well as in Canada, Ireland and England. He is also Curator of TNC's "New City, New Blood" reading series and "Scratch Night" (works-in-progress). He is Artistic Director of an experimental theater troupe, Asteroid B612 Theatre Company, which made its debut in the 17th Annual HERE American Living Room Series in August 2006. He has studied at the School of Physical Theatre in London, England, at Odin Teatret in Hostelbro, Denmark and in the International School Theatre Anthropology (ISTA) in Wroclaw, Poland with Eugenio Barba and company. He is an alumnus of Lincoln Center Theater Director's Lab. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Theater for the New City.

