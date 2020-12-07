Theater For The New City and New Yiddish Rep Present 100th Anniversary Version of THE DYBBUK

"The Dybbuk" is arguably the most well-known play in the Yiddish theater lexicon. It was premiered on December 9, 1920 by the Vilna Troupe at the Eizeum theater in Warsaw. Its success catapulted that company onto the International stage. It has since been translated into 27 languages and performed worldwide. This December 9, New Yiddish Rep will celebrate it's 100th birthday with a live performance streamed from Theater For The New City.

David Mandelbaum, Artistic Director of New Yiddish Rep, writes, "A play about possession seems particularly suited to the times. The country has been possessed by the evil spirits of strife and division and could use a good exorcism to bring it back to its senses. Apropos, the play is at its core a love story exploring the metaphysical aspect of love; the fusion of two souls. Kept apart in our world of illusion, they choose to ascend as one to the true world.

He adds, "We all miss live theater; the spontaneity and energy of a performance that is in the moment. An intrepid group of artists is soldiering on through this pandemic minefield to honor the 100th anniversary of this iconic play with the battle cry of their calling: 'the show must go on.' This will be a spiritual fusion of live performance and digital artistry. The 'possession' of live theater by the spirits of techno-wizardry."

The play will be performed in English with a liberal peppering of Yiddish. Subtitles will be provided where appropriate. Running time is 75 minutes.

Mandelbaum writes, "We are all grateful to Theater For The New City, one of the only true community oriented theaters left in New York, for opening its doors to a small group of devoted actors and designers to bring you live theater."

DETAILS:

CAST:

Darrel Blackburn, Amy Coleman, Hannah Gee, Lev Harvey, Lucie Lalouche, David Mandelbaum, Thomas Morris.

TECHNICAL CREDITS: Lighting by Alexander Bartieneff, sound by Eamon Goodman, video by Tatiana Stolpovskaya, programmer Taylor Edelle Stuart, Stage Manager Eric Alexie Cruz.

TICKETS:

Pay what you can: $5 to $36

Buy tickets: https://theaterforthenewcity.net, https://www.newyiddishrep.org or https://tinyurl.com/y67eofqs.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You