The York Theatre Company to Present Anita Gillette and Howard McGillin in BLUE ROSES Benefit Concert

The York Theatre Company as part of its 50th Anniversary season celebration, will present a special benefit New York premiere concert performance of the new musical Blue Roses with book adaptation and lyrics by Mimi Turque and music by Nancy Ford, based on The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, for ONE NIGHT ONLY, Monday evening, April 6, 2020 at 7:00 p. m. at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

The one-night-only event will begin at 7:00PM. Dessert and light refreshments will be served following the performance. This special one-of-a-kind evening continues the celebration of The York Theatre Company's landmark 50th Anniversary. Tickets are priced at $100 for Premium Seating and Post-Show Reception, and $85 for Standard Seating and Post-Show Reception. For additional information, pricing and reservations, please call The York Theatre Box Office at (212) 935-5820, or visit the website online at www.yorktheatre.org.

Directed by Austin Pendleton (Fiddler on the Roof) and with music direction by Nancy Ford (I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road), the cast of four will feature Anita Gillette (Moonstruck) as Amanda Wingfield, Piper Goodeve (Anne of Green Gables) as Laura Wingfield, Jeff Kready (Tootsie) as Jim O'Connor, and Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera) as Tom Wingfield. Ms. Ford, on piano, will be joined by violinist Erin Benim Mayland and cellist Summer Boggess*.

Tennessee Williams' legendary play The Glass Menagerie, on the 75th anniversary of its Broadway debut, takes on new musical life in the form of Blue Roses. The classic story of a frustrated writer and his memories of his overbearing mother, his troubled sister, and the gentleman caller who will shatter their world is transformed into a haunting new musical from the team of composer Nancy Ford and lyricist and adapter Mimi Turque.





