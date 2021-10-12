The Tank Presents Zoë Geltman's PUFFY HAIR Next Month

The Tank, under the leadership of Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, and Managing Producer Danielle Monica Long King, is proud to present Puffy Hair by writer and performer Zoë Geltman. Directed by Julia Sirna-Frest, Puffy Hair uses the confessional structure of stand-up to send-up the oppressive power structures of the male gaze. Performances take place November 4-20, Thursday through Saturday at 7pm, at The Tank (312 W 36th Street, Manhattan). Tickets are now on sale at www.thetanknyc.org

Puffy Hair is a night of existential stand-up laced with a theatrical embrace of the absurd. Using Vaudeville-cum-Fosse dance moves, Puffy Hair investigates one woman's ambivalent and tortured relationship to the male gaze, which she alternately cozies up to and execrates. The show is a catharsis of self-hatred, body dysmorphia, and self-aggrandizement. A vigorous dose of lipstick smears and shoulder pads. A marriage between Joan Rivers and gastrointestinal turbulence. A struggle to make space for the existential pressure of a bun.

"Confessional, cathartic, and theatrical - this is my mantra," says Geltman. "I love making theater that examines the mundane and then pries it open to uncover the horrible weirdness that lurks inside all of us. By embracing the confessional framework of stand-up, my hope is that audiences will recognize the absurdity of living inside a body that is pulled between the burning desire for truth and the need for comfort and avoidance."

The additional creative team for Puffy Hair includes costume and set designer Enver Chakartash and lighting designer Sarah Lurie.

Nine performances of Puffy Hair take place Thursday through Saturday at 7pm from November 4-20 at The Tank, located at 312 W 36th Street in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of November 4 which will also serve as the official opening. Tickets, priced at $15-$25, can be purchased online at www.thetanknyc.org or by calling (212) 563-6269.