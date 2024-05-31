The Repertorio's Music Theatre Development Series Will Be Showcased In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Repertorio's Music Theatre Development Series was created to support three emerging musical theatre generative artists working in the Spanish language in New York City. The program aims to help these artists develop their original works and enhance their skills with experienced mentors, preparing their musicals for production. The workshop will conclude with a presentation of a 30-minute excerpt from each of the three musicals at Repertorio on June 14th and 15th at 7 pm and on June 16th at 3 pm.

Additionally, three international musical theatre artists from Colombia and Mexico will be able to develop their works further and join this community. These artists will receive support in creating a marketing "Pitch Package" for their work in their home countries and abroad.

The presentations will be performed in Spanish, and tickets are $5 at repertorio.nyc or by calling 212.225.9999.

Bernardo Mazon - Facilitator

Julián Mesri - Facilitator

Rula A. Muñoz - Facilitator

Laura Riveros-Sefair - Associated Producer

DIVERGENTES

Book & Lyrics by Felipe Vásquez-Encamilla

Music by Julio Vaquero Ramos

Co-written by Pablo Concha

"Divergentes" is the story of seven characters who experience the difficulties of living in a world where cultural and social norms determine people's ways of being and expressing themselves. It's an LGBTQ+ show that asks the great question: what would you do for love?

LOS MEJORES FUGITIVOS DEL MUNDO

Book, Lyrics & Music by Sophia Angelica

"Los Mejores Fugitivos Del Mundo" is an original musical comedy that follows the same family through four generations, where at least one child of each has run away or abandoned their home to follow their dreams. A script made out of vignettes, the connected stories of these four fugitives as they grow older, fight, and learn have taken them to become the greatest fugitive inventors, magicians, criminals, and stars of the world.

NEXT DOOR

UN MUSICAL A 2 METROS DE DISTANCIA

Book, Lyrics & Music by Paloma de Vega

Two roommates in a building in New York City will be forced to pause their lives in this frenetic city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This situation will allow them to get to know each other and find out they are not as unknown as they thought.

INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTIONS

AZUL SANGRE

Book, Music, Lyrics & Dramaturgy by Julián Pantoja & Laura Vanessa García

LIBRE

Book, Music & Lyrics by Nael De Anda

YOSHIMI

Written by Stephanie León

Dramaturg, Lourdes Guzmán González

Comments