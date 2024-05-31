The Repertorio's Music Theatre Development Series Will Be Showcased In June

Performances are on June 14th and 15th at 7 pm and on June 16th at 3 pm.
Repertorio's Music Theatre Development Series was created to support three emerging musical theatre generative artists working in the Spanish language in New York City. The program aims to help these artists develop their original works and enhance their skills with experienced mentors, preparing their musicals for production. The workshop will conclude with a presentation of a 30-minute excerpt from each of the three musicals at Repertorio on June 14th and 15th at 7 pm and on June 16th at 3 pm.
Additionally, three international musical theatre artists from Colombia and Mexico will be able to develop their works further and join this community. These artists will receive support in creating a marketing "Pitch Package" for their work in their home countries and abroad.
The presentations will be performed in Spanish, and tickets are $5 at repertorio.nyc or by calling 212.225.9999.
Bernardo Mazon - Facilitator
Julián Mesri - Facilitator
Rula A. Muñoz - Facilitator
Laura Riveros-Sefair - Associated Producer
Book & Lyrics by Felipe Vásquez-Encamilla
Music by Julio Vaquero Ramos
Co-written by Pablo Concha
"Divergentes" is the story of seven characters who experience the difficulties of living in a world where cultural and social norms determine people's ways of being and expressing themselves. It's an LGBTQ+ show that asks the great question: what would you do for love?
Book, Lyrics & Music by Sophia Angelica
"Los Mejores Fugitivos Del Mundo" is an original musical comedy that follows the same family through four generations, where at least one child of each has run away or abandoned their home to follow their dreams. A script made out of vignettes, the connected stories of these four fugitives as they grow older, fight, and learn have taken them to become the greatest fugitive inventors, magicians, criminals, and stars of the world.
UN MUSICAL A 2 METROS DE DISTANCIA
Book, Lyrics & Music by Paloma de Vega
Two roommates in a building in New York City will be forced to pause their lives in this frenetic city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This situation will allow them to get to know each other and find out they are not as unknown as they thought.
AZUL SANGRE
Book, Music, Lyrics & Dramaturgy by Julián Pantoja & Laura Vanessa García
LIBRE
Book, Music & Lyrics by Nael De Anda
YOSHIMI
Written by Stephanie León
Dramaturg, Lourdes Guzmán González
