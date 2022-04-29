The New York Premiere Of ANDRE & DORINE Opens Tonight at Theatre at St. Clement's

Kulunka Teatro, Spain's internationally-acclaimed mask and physical theatre company, New York premiere of André & Dorine opens tonight! The limited 5-week Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46 St.) in New York City runs through May 29, 2022.

From the Max Award-winning, internationally-acclaimed Kulunka Teatro, comes the unique theatrical event André & Dorine. Through movement, puppetry and mask, this deeply emotional new work follows a pair of elderly artists as Alzheimer's forces them to relive and reinvent their love. "It's hard to imagine a more tender, more lyrical or more captivating work," raves LA Weekly. "One of those magical evenings in the theater that shall live with me forever," says Stage and Cinema. And El Mundo says, "It was hard to hold back tears." André & Dorine is a poignant illustration of enduring love and a celebration of theater's ability to capture the most intimate of bonds.

André & Dorine is written by Garbiñe Insausti, José Dault, Iñaki Rikarte, Edu Cárcamo and Rolando San Martín, and directed by Iñaki Rikarte.

The show is performed by Jose Dault, Garbiñe Insausti and Edu Cárcamo.

The production team includes Laura Gómez (Set Design), Carlos Samaniego "Sama" (Lighting Design), Ikerne Giménez (Costume Design), Garbiñe Insausti (Masks), Yayo Cáceres (Music Composer), Rolando San Martín (Assistant Director), Beatriz Francos Díez (Technical Director), Gonzalo Jerez "El Selenita" and Sven Andersen (Photography), Aitor de Kintana (Video), Garbiñe Insausti and José Dault (Producers) and Mikel Insausti (US Tour Manager).

Additional facilitation and support provided by the Global Brain Health Institute (GBHI).

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturday at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Running time is 80 minutes. Tickets are $39.50 - $49.50. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the New York Memory Center: Alzheimer's and Dementia Care for Adults in Brooklyn, NY (https://www.nymemorycenter.org). Purchase tickets at https://andreanddorinetour.com.

A post-show talkback will follow the Sunday, May 1 performance featuring experts on Alzheimer's along with the artists. Panelists include facilitator Gabri Christa (artist and curator, Atlantic Fellow at GBHI, Associate Professor of Professional Practice, Department of Dance, Director Movement Lab at Barnard College of Columbia University), Georges Naasan, MD (Associate Professor | Neurology, Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine, Specialty Neurology at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC), and Garbiñe Insausti (actor in André & Dorine and co-founder of Kulunka Teatro).

André & Dorine will also run in Los Angeles June 8 - 19 in the Lupe Ontiveros Cinema Center at The Los Angeles Theatre Center.

Established in 2010 in the Basque region of Spain by actors Garbiñe Insausti and Jose Dault, Kulunka Teatro has moved from strength to strength, winning over audiences and critics alike from its first production, André & Dorine, to its most recent success, Solitude, which garnered the Spanish equivalent of a Tony Award for Best Play in 2018. The company's mission is to experiment with a wide variety of stage languages in order to produce theatre that is vibrant, contemporary, committed and strongly connected to reality. In addition to enjoying tremendous success at home (and throughout Spain) the company has toured extensively throughout Europe, South America, Asia and the United States, winning awards at the Birmingham European Theatre Festival in 2011 and the La Habana International Theatre Festival (2011). For more info visit https://andreanddorinetour.com, Like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AndreandDorineonTour and follow on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/andreanddorine.

Photo credit: Gonzalo Jerez