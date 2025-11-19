The New York Pops to Honor Stephen Schwartz at 43rd Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New York Pops will honor Grammy, Academy, and Tony Award winning composer Stephen Schwartz at the orchestra’s 43rd Birthday Gala on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The celebratory concert will feature Schwartz's most memorable songs performed by The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, with an exciting line-up of guest artists to be announced.

Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway shows Wicked and The Queen of Versailles, as well as the current off-Broadway revival of The Baker’s Wife. His other shows include Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, Working, Rags, and Children of Eden. For film, in addition to the two-part adaptation of Wicked, he wrote the songs for The Prince of Egypt and collaborated with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Enchanted.

Proceeds from the Gala support The New York Pops orchestra and the organization’s PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.