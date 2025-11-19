The New York Pops to Honor Stephen Schwartz at 43rd Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall

Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway shows Wicked and The Queen of Versailles, plus much more.
The New York Pops will honor Grammy, Academy, and Tony Award winning composer Stephen Schwartz at the orchestra’s 43rd Birthday Gala on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The celebratory concert will feature Schwartz's most memorable songs performed by The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, with an exciting line-up of guest artists to be announced.
Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway shows Wicked and The Queen of Versailles, as well as the current off-Broadway revival of The Baker’s Wife. His other shows include Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, Working, Rags, and Children of Eden. For film, in addition to the two-part adaptation of Wicked, he wrote the songs for The Prince of Egypt and collaborated with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Enchanted.
Proceeds from the Gala support The New York Pops orchestra and the organization’s PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.
The New York Pops’ 2025-26 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall also includes Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.; A Place Called Home with Megan Hilty on Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.; If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B with Maleah Joi Moon and Avery Wilson on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.; and The Music Of US: From Then to Now on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. with Max Clayton, Nova Y. Payton, and Ephraim Sykes.
