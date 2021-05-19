The Kilbanes' WEIGHTLESS Extends at WP Theater

Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lisa McNulty and Managing Director Michael Sag, WP THEATER has announce the one-month extension of Weightless, a theatrical concert film featuring the propulsive and intimate musical storytelling of Bay Area indie rock band The Kilbanes - married songwriting and performing duo Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses - under the visionary direction of Drama League Award nominee Tamilla Woodard (Where We Stand, Hadestown Assoc.).

The film will now stream through June 30, 2021 exclusively at WPTHEATER.org.

Filmed under strict COVID-19 guidelines at California Shakespeare Theater's Bruns Amphitheater, a spectacular outdoor performance space in the Bay Area, Weightless intertwines bold theatricality, live rock performance, and storytelling into a musical experience like no other.

Sisterhood. Love. Betrayal. Flight. Weaving together ancient myth and indie rock, Weightless tells the tale of two deeply devoted sisters, Procne and Philomela, separated by circumstance, who must travel across worlds and make devastating sacrifices in order to reunite, and the god who shapes and is shaped by that journey. Inspired by a tale from Ovid's Metamorphoses, Weightless is a visual concept album-the band and the cast are one and the same-blurring the line between actors and musicians, between musical theater, video art, and rock concert, and between the virtual world and a world in which we can all hold and feel one another again.

Kilbane (Procne/Bass) and Moses (Keyboards/Chorus) are joined onscreen by fellow performer/band members Lila Blue (Philomela), Kofy Brown (Iris/Percussion), Joshua Pollock (Tereus/Guitar), and Dan Harris (Percussion/Chorus). The creative team includes Video Editor and Color Correction Katherine Freer (Lifespan of a Fact, The Band's Visit), Title Design Yee Eun Nam (The Fall of the House of Usher), Cinematographer Peggy Peralta (award-winning documentaries Harana, and A New Color), Production & Costume Designer David Israel Reynoso (Sleep No More) and Sound Editor Gregory T. Kuhn (Horizon, Lortel Award). Weightless was line produced by WP BOLD Special Projects Producer, Nidia Medina.

Now in its 43rd Season, the Drama Desk, Obie and Lortel Award-winning WP Theater is the nation's oldest and largest theater company dedicated to developing, producing, and promoting the work of women+ artists at every stage of their careers. Weightless is produced with support from piece by piece productions.

Weightless is the final offering of WP's Spring 2021 Season, which aims to lift up the work of women+ theater artists in creative new ways that reflect these complicated times. All events this season are free. To reserve your spot for Weightless, please visit: www.WPTheater.org. Once reserved, a web link will be e-mailed with instructions about how to access the piece.