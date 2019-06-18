The Farm Announces ALL OF A SUDDEN and FUN WITH JANE

THE FARM (We Grow Theatre!) is a group of theatre professionals who work with writers to refine their work to present the best version of their show to an invited audience of theatrical producers and producing organizations. There is no cost or hidden charges for the writer. THE FARM pays for everything: director, Equity actors, stage managers, venue, promotion campaign and for the respective needed staff.

THE FARM announces the new original drama and a new musical for the August presentation in a midtown location:

ALL OF A SUDDEN, a new play by Vinson German

Inspired by real events. Hamburg, Germany, one year before World War II. A Black German man must choose whether to keep his White wife and their teenage children in the country of their birth, or escape before his family is torn apart by the Aryan purification movement.

FUN WITH JANE, a new musical by Mitch Weiss

An unlikely trio of rich women plan to raise $100 million for their charity by using insider trading on the stock market. They create havoc, get caught, but miraculously save their husbands, their fortunes, and a nation of starving children.

THE FARM starts with a play or musical that has had at least two readings but no public performance. To present the best possible script, we add (at no cost to the writers) noted directors, musical directors, Equity actors, a rehearsal period for extensive rewrites, and ultimately a presentation of the work for invited theatrical producers and producing organizations. (We Grow Theater!)

THE FARM's PROCESS: The Collaborating Team will concentrate on preparing a presentation that answers and expresses: 1) do we immediately engage with and care about the primary character and theme within the first ten pages; 2) is there an 11th hour climax worth waiting for: 3) if there is an intermission, do we care enough to come back for the 2nd half; 4) is there a clear message or purpose (even if it's just fun); 5) are the characters fleshed out; 6) is the show as "tight" as possible; 7) is the title produce-able.

THE MISSION: To aid writers and producers in the preparation, revision, and development of new works to the point of readiness allowing a producer or producing organization to immediately move the show into full production.





