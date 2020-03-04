The Dionysos Theatrical Group Presents OEDIPUS TYRANNUS

The Dionysos Theatrical Group performed its premiere of Oedipus Tyrannus, directed by Dimitris Behrakis, at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria, Queens this past Saturday February 29th. The production of Sophocles' timeless tragedy featured a wonderfully talented and diverse cast from all around the world who surely had a lasting effect on the audience. The performance was a special one-time event but with a potential full run in the April/May.

This production was a unique and more modern take on the Oedipus tragedy. From North Carolina, DEANGELO KEARNS who is a graduate of the Marshall's Thespian Collective portrayed King Oedipus. When the ruler of Thebes is driven to madness by the slow unravelling of his birth, his Queen Jocasta (Stephanie Brooke Taylor) believes to be no longer fooled by prophecies.

These prophecies are predicted by the blind prophet of the Gods, Tiresias (Sean Mana). The prophecies he brings to Thebes, worry not only the King but the entire city who is dying of the plague. These ideologies break some bonds in the royal family, blaming some of its members for the faith of the prophecy. Jocasta's brother, Creon (Khris Lewin) is accused of conspiring. Is he accused falsely?

Jocasta (Stephanie Brooke Taylor), Oedipus' "wife and mother of his children" suffers a tragedy that will leave the Citizens of Thebes devastated. The tragic news were brought by Andrés Martinez, who will be playing the Messenger.

The chorus plays a crucial part of the story line. It was on stage for the total duration of the play working together with body movement and voice to set the mood of the scenes. The representatives of Thebes were composed by Bibi Couceiro, Mille Mikie Hansen, Charlotte Herzog, Tania Kalaitzidis, Manon Alice Lee, Rina Maejima, Daniel Strausman. They give advice to Oedipus throughout the play and are faithful to him, but did they stick with their King until the very end?

If you would like to find out more about the Dionysos Theatrical Group and its performance please visit their official page or Instagram.

Come share some Greek theater with them!

About The Dionysos Theatrical Group:

The Dionysos Theatrical Group has a particular way of using its members' abilities to the maximum. Some of its actor's take on other creative tasks within the production. Tania Kalaitzidis did the Marketing and Communication of this production, while Daniel Strausman did Lighting Design and Bibi Couceiro Costume Design.

Dionysos Theatrical Group consists of Dimitris Behrakis, Bibi Couceiro, Margo Goldstein, Mille Mikie Hansen, Charlotte Herzog, Tania Kalaitzidis, DEANGELO KEARNS, Manon Alice Lee, Khris Lewin, Rina Maejima, Sean Mana, Andrés Martinez, Daniel Strausman and Stephanie Brooke Taylor.

Stay tuned to the Group's social media, which will provide updates and a possible future run of Oedipus Tyrannus.





