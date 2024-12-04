The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Unveils 2025 Season Featuring MEMNON NY Premiere & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Classical Theatre of Harlem has revealed its 2025 season. The upcoming season will feature a thrilling array of performances, including the beloved Holiday Concert Series, the return of Icons 3, the Literary Classics Series, and the highly anticipated New York Premiere of MEMNON following its triumphant run at The Getty Museum in Los Angeles this past fall.

East Coast Debut of MEMNON

CTH is proud to bring MEMNON, a powerful new work that explores the intersection of mythology, identity, and legacy, to New York audiences. After a successful run at The Getty Museum in Los Angeles, this groundbreaking production will make its New York Premiere with CTH in the summer of 2025. Written by celebrated playwright Will Powers and directed by CTH's own Carl Coefield, MEMNON brings to life the story of Ethiopia's powerful king as he answers the call to defend Troy. This Homeric episode, once a staple of the ancient Greek and Roman epic tradition, had been forgotten—until now. Weaving a narrative that is at once epic and intimate, MEMNON tells the story of a man caught between past and present, myth and reality. With its striking visuals and poignant performances, MEMNON promises to be a landmark production for the CTH stage. The performance will be held July 5th through 27th, 2025, and ticket reservations will be announced early next year.

Harlem Holidays - Concert featuring Brandon Victor Dixon

The season kicks off with the return of CTH's Holiday Concert Series, Harlem Holidays, a beloved tradition that has become a highlight of the holiday season in Harlem. Expect to be uplifted by the powerful voice of the award-winning Brandon Victor Dixon with an open bar at Red Rooster Harlem on December 16th at 8:00 p.m. This glorious evening will be hosted by Tony Award winner and CTH Trustee, Kara Young. Limited tickets are available, starting at $50, and include an open bar. Tickets are available today at cthnyc.org.

Proceeds from Harlem Holidays will directly support The Classical Theatre of Harlem's cultural programs, which are dedicated to promoting the classics in Harlem, nurturing the next generation of artists, and to heighten the awareness of great art in Harlem. These initiatives include year-round programming that brings timeless works to life through the lens of the African diaspora, as well as educational opportunities and support for emerging artists. Your attendance at this event not only guarantees an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment but also contributes to the vibrant cultural legacy of Harlem.

Icons 3

CTH's Icons series continues with Icons 3, an exploration of legendary figures who have shaped art, culture, and activism in Harlem. This year's edition will spotlight some of the most influential icons of the 20th and 21st centuries, with performances that blend storytelling, music, and theatre to honor their legacies. Through Icons 3, CTH reaffirms its commitment to showcasing the stories of Black trailblazers who have changed the world. Specific dates for Icons 3 will be announced later this year.

The Literary Classics Series

The Literary Classics Series returns with a fresh lineup of timeless works reimagined for the stage. This season's selections include an exciting mix of classics from across the globe, with a particular focus on works by Black authors and playwrights whose stories have been central to the fabric of literary history. Each reading will feature CTH's signature approach to reinterpreting classic texts with a contemporary, culturally resonant twist. Readings are scheduled on January 27, February 24, and March 24 at Harlem Stage (150 Convent Ave, New York, NY). Ten To One Rum will serve as the official beverage sponsor for the event. RSVPs can be made here.

A Year of Discovery and Celebration

The 2025 season marks an important milestone for The Classical Theatre of Harlem, as it continues to build on its mission of bringing new voices, stories, and perspectives to the forefront of American theatre. The organization is committed to providing a platform for artists of color and engaging with the Harlem community in meaningful ways.

“We are thrilled to present a dynamic season in the community in which we were founded,” says Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem. “As we close out our 25th anniversary season dedicated to Andre Braugher is an opportunity to honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future of theatre. From MEMNON's East Coast debut to our continued dedication to our signature concert and literary series, we can't wait to share this exciting year with our audiences.

