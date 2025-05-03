The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Seeks Support Following NEA Grant Cancellation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Classical Theatre of Harlem is among a number of New York cultural institutions that have lost critical federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts due to recent directives from the current administration. The abrupt cancellation of this grant threatens to derail CTH's highly anticipated summer production of Memnon, a contemporary retelling of the story of the legendary Ethiopian king of the Trojan War.

Each summer, CTH's free outdoor productions in Marcus Garvey Park reach more than 30,000 audience members and fuel over $615,000 in local economic activity. The unexpected loss of NEA support puts in jeopardy:

Hundreds of jobs for actors, designers, technicians, stagehands, and local vendors

Vital arts programming that is free and accessible to the Harlem community

A 25-year legacy of award-winning classical theatre that reflects the richness of the African diaspora

“This isn't just a line item—it's a devastating blow to the working artists, small businesses, and Harlem families who count on this production every year,” said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem. “This is a fight for cultural equity, artistic freedom, and the soul of Uptown.”

To bridge the gap and preserve Memnon's summer run, CTH is launching an emergency fundraising appeal and inviting the public to take part in its annual gala fundraiser:

Hold ‘Em in Harlem – Gala Fundraiser

Thursday, May 22, 2025

6:00 – 11:00 PM

Renaissance Harlem Hotel Ballroom

Limited tickets available at www.cthnyc.org/gala

This spirited evening will feature:

A high-stakes Texas Hold 'Em tournament

Silent auction with luxury experiences and cultural offerings

Cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and celebrity guests

Appearances by stars from Broadway, film, and television

All proceeds go directly toward underwriting the summer production of Memnon.

How to Support:

Donate directly – Every $60 keeps a seat free. Every $500 supports a performer for a week of rehearsal.

Attend the Gala – Celebrate CTH and support its mission in style.

Spread the word – Help us protect free theatre in NYC.

The 2025 season marks an important milestone for The Classical Theatre of Harlem, as it continues to build on its mission of bringing new voices, stories, and perspectives to the forefront of American theatre. The organization is committed to providing a platform for artists of color and engaging with the Harlem community in meaningful ways.

CTH will present MEMNON, a powerful new work that explores the intersection of mythology, identity, and legacy, to New York audiences. After a successful run at The Getty Villa in Los Angeles, this groundbreaking production will make its New York Premiere with CTH in the summer of 2025. Written by celebrated playwright Will Power and directed by CTH's own Carl Cofield, MEMNON brings to life the story of Ethiopia's powerful king as he answers the call to defend Troy. This Homeric episode, once a staple of the ancient Greek and Roman epic tradition, had been forgotten—until now. Weaving a narrative that is at once epic and intimate, MEMNON tells the story of a man caught between past and present, myth and reality. With its striking visuals and poignant performances, MEMNON promises to be a landmark production for the CTH stage. The performance will be held July 5th through 27th, 2025.

About The Classical Theatre Of Harlem

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) is an American theatre company that tells stories through the lens of the African diaspora. CTH combines original adaptations, music, and dance to present great classics of world literature and contemporary works that will stand the test of time. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has presented works ranging from traditional classical playwrights (Sophocles, Euripides and William Shakespeare) to established 20th-century playwrights (August Wilson, Langston Hughes and Jean Genet) to new plays by emerging playwrights. CTH also proudly provides theater-based training and live theater experiences to Harlem youth and their families through its arts education program, Project Classics. The organization incorporates other theater-related programming including Future Classics, Playwrights' Playground, and Revisited Classics to engage new audiences, invest in artistic development and give exposure to emerging creators.

The company serves over 30,000 live audience members per year. Its online offerings have drawn over 500,000 viewers. To learn more, visit https://www.cthnyc.org/.

Comments