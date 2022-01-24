The Cell Presents UNFORGIVABLE EMOTIONAL CARNIVORE: THE TOYOTATHON CAROL

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre and Unforgivable Emotional Carnivore presents The Toyotathon Carol (not in collaboration with Toyota). The story of Ebinina Scroogina, artfully played by P. Pinwheel, as she tries to prevent the first Toyotathon from ever happening. After all, only she deserves to own a luxury Japanese Automobile.

With the help of multiple ghosts, an angel, a precocious Victorian child, and a group dance number; Scroogina discovers the true meaning of Winter Car Sales Month.

Will Scroogina discover what it means for everyone to have access to cheap cars? Will anyone ever find health, happiness, and love? Will everyone be forced to buy a Honda Civic? Find out Thursday, January 27th at 7:30PM at the cell (338 W. 23rd St. New York, NY 10011). Featuring performances by Pinwheel P. Pinwheel, Menthol Menthol, Chevy Lace, Sherry Poppins, Savion, and The Moon Baby

Tickets available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thecelltheatre/622024

Unforgivable Emotional Carnivore is a wild, unrelenting romp. Combining high-nonsense, drag, and theatrical storytelling; each show is a completely unique, absurdist thrill-ride. Imagine being in a bounce house. That bounce house is yelling at you, "Please! It hurts when you jump," but you're just having so much fun! You can't stop! That's Unforgivable, but don't bring your children. They'll just be too confused.

What makes Unforgivable so exemplary is its dadaist nonchalance towards combining unrelated elements. The show has become a thrilling staple of the cell. Bringing together Pinwheel Pinwheel's directorial and sartorial expertise, God Complex's movement-oriented storytelling, Esther's esoteric genius, and Menthol Menthol's unhinged pop-culture tomfoolery; the team of four truly have something to say. Although, no one is quite sure what it is.

Originating in 2018 in the basement of now-closed bar, The Vault, the team has grown the show into a monster of its own amusement. Kicking, crawling, and spitting their way to the off-broadway stage, the sky seems like the actual limit. Mostly because physics prevents Esther's ladder from being stable at that height.

-Proof of vaccination is required at the door, including booster shot. (Hard copy, photo of vaccination card or Excelsior pass). Guests are asked to keep their masks on if not actively eating or drinking.

-If you have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, we ask that you procure a negative PCR test before coming to the cell.

-If you are experiencing any COVID symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea please procure a negative PCR test before coming to the cell.