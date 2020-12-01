The American Comedy Of Latina Proportions Is Back With LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Latina Christmas Special, the American comedy of Latina proportions, is back for one night only with Latina Christmas Special "Special".

The Live, exclusive, behind-the scenes cast holiday hang out virtual event starring María Russell (TruTV's Tacoma FD, MTV's Teen Wolf), Diana Yanez (Margaret Cho's The Sensuous Woman) and Sandra Valls (Showtime's Latin Divas of Comedy) will be hosted by multi-Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Sharon Gless (Cagney & Lacey, Queer as Folk).

The Special will be streamed live on social media and is free of charge. Additionally, they will be raising funds for future productions of Latina Christmas Special and Toys for Tots, a charity program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

Latina Christmas Special, directed by Geoffrey Rivas is an Off-Broadway smash hit bursting with laughs, music and escándalo. The original play made its NYC debut at SoHo Playhouse.

You thought your holidays with the family were dramatic? Try these three hilarious, touching and surprisingly personal Christmas stories of holidays past told (in English with a sprinkling of español) by three first-generation Latina comedians: the Miami-born, Cuban-American Yanez; the half Mexican-half Lithuanian California native Russell; and the Mexican-American Valls, who hails from Laredo, Texas.

When these three sassy BFFs get together, they down plenty of tequila and dish about everything from moms to cucarachas (cockroaches) to Farrah Fawcett, and share their funny and intimate stories of childhood Christmas "dramas" that make them uniquely American, undoubtedly Latina and, most of all, friends.

"These stories touch each and every audience member on so many levels no matter their background" Rivas said. "They are also a window into some of the beautiful traditions we have within the Latinx community."

According to Yanez, "The 'special' in the title is an homage to all the TV shows we watched growing up - all those 'Christmas Specials' that we so closely identified with during the holidays, but that had absolutely no Latinos in them (or maybe just Jose Feliciano)."

Learn more at www.latinachristmasspecial.com.

