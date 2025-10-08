The Acting Company Reveals Casting For FAUSTUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Acting Company will present a new adaptation of Faustus, Christopher Marlowe’s infamous tale of temptation and damnation, adapted and directed by Producing Artistic Director Devin Brain, on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at The Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street).

Produced in association with Red Bull Theater, this staged reading reimagines the story as an incendiary punk cabaret, bringing new urgency and musical energy to one of the most enduring legends in literature.

The cast features Kelley Curran (Broadway’s Present Laughter, HBO’s The Gilded Age, Half-God of Rainfall at NYTW), Joshua David Robinson (Broadway’s The Minutes, Disney Jr.’s Robogobo, Arden of Faversham with Red Bull), Jordan Bellow (Henry IV at TFANA), and Ceci Fernandez (Wet Brain at Playwrights Horizons, Twelfth Night at The Public Theater). Additional casting will be announced.

Tickets for Faustus are available both in person and on demand, ranging from $30–$75.

In-person and streaming tickets are available now at theactingcompany.org/reading-series or by calling 212-258-3111.

About the Louanna O. Carlin & John McDonald Reading Series

Each season, The Acting Company presents a series of staged readings featuring a mix of new plays, reimagined classics, and rediscovered works, often highlighting alumni of the company. These readings provide a space to explore diverse theatrical voices and experiment with fresh interpretations of familiar texts.

The 2025–2026 series includes:

About The Acting Company

Founded by John Houseman and Margot Harley in 1972, The Acting Company has launched the careers of nearly 500 actors including Kevin Kline, Patti LuPone, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, and Jeffrey Wright. The company has performed for over four million people across 48 states and ten countries, receiving the Tony Award for Excellence in the Theater and the AUDELCO Award for Best Play for Native Son.

Under Producing Artistic Director Devin Brain, The Acting Company continues to bring acclaimed productions and education programs to communities nationwide, serving more than 20,000 audience members and 2,000 students annually through its award-winning arts education initiatives.