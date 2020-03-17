The 24 Hour Plays Launches Viral Monologues, Featuring David Cross, Richard Kind, Rachel Dratch And More

Tonight, The 24 Hour Plays releases its first-ever series of Viral Monologues on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. 20 of the theatre world's top writers have been paired with 20 game actors and have written unique pieces just for them. From 6 PM until midnight, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.

Among the participants in this bold new venture are performers David Cross, Richard Kind, Rachel Dratch, Bobby Moreno, Amy Hargreaves, Andre Royo, Joel Marsh Garland, Denis O'Hare, and Timothy Douglas, Will Swenson Hugh Dancy, Russell G. Jones, Tavi Gevinson, Marin Ireland, Isabelle Fuhrman, Katherine McNamara, Ashlie Atkinson, Haskiri Velasquez, Patrick Wilson, and Dagmara Domińczyk. The original monologues were written by David Lindsay-Abaire, Hilary Bettis, Hansol Jung, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Christopher Oscar Peña, Howard Sherman, Jesse Eisenberg, Simon Rich, Sam Chanse, Kathleen Hale, Jenny Rachel Weiner, Lily Padilla, Harrison David Rivers, Ken Greller, Rachel Axler, Lily Houghton, Charlie O'Leary and Monique Moses.

"We're The 24 Hour Plays and we go to work," said artistic director Mark Armstrong. "We've always made work about the most difficult moments in our lives, from 9/11 to Hurricane Sandy to the 2016 election. After my friend Howard Sherman called me with a perfect idea, we figured out how to do just that now without physically getting people together," said artistic director Mark Armstrong. "It's a privilege to work with these incredible talents to capture this moment and help give our friends around the world something that only the arts can provide."

Last night at 6 PM, 20 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 9 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants including Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.





