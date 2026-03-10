Celia Keenan-Bolger and Andrew Keenan-Bolger to Discuss Novel LIMELIGHT at New 42 Event

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New 42 will present Finding Your Voice, a special event featuring a discussion between Broadway star Andrew Keenan-Bolger and his sister, Tony Award-winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, about his new coming-of-age novel, Limelight. Interspersed throughout the discussion, Broadway artists Micaela Diamond, J. Harrison Ghee, and Ali Stroker will perform songs that inspired the novel. This special performance will feature music direction from Madeline Benson.

The event is being hosted by New 42 Board Chairman, Henry Tisch, and will be held on Monday, March 16, at 6:30 PM at the New Victory Theater, and is recommended for everyone ages 10 and up.

A donation of $25 per ticket is suggested to support New 42's nonprofit mission to make extraordinary performing arts part of everyone's life from the earliest years onward. Donations of $250 or more and New Victory Circle Donors receive up to 4 tickets for the event, a signed copy of Limelight and entrance to a private reception after the program which will be held from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

The first young-adult novel by Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Limelight tells the story of fifteen-year- old Danny Victorio who must reconcile with his identity and insecurities as he attends LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts to pursue his dream of becoming a performer. Fame meets Rent in this powerful story about a young performer who is thrust into a world of fierce talent and even fiercer ambition. He learns to navigate overwhelming expectations, the ghosts of his past, and, for the first time, real friendship. Set against the gritty, vibrant backdrop of 1996 New York City, Limelight is a story about discovering your voice, finding your family, and figuring out who, and where, you’re really meant to be.