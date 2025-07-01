Tessa Albertson to Join the Cast of DILARIA Off-Broadway

Tessa Albertson (All Nighter, I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire) will join the cast in the role of Georgia following Chiara Aurelia. Directed by Alex Keegan, Dilaria currently stars Ella Stiller, Chiara Aurelia, and Christopher Briney, all of whom made their off-Broadway debuts in the show. Albertson will begin performances on Tuesday, July 15th, 2025, at the DR2 Theatre.

The creative team for Dilaria includes Frank J. Oliva (set design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Lily Cunicelli (costume design), Erin Sullivan (video design) Cat Raynor (props design), Dave Anzeulo (fight/intimacy), Amauta Firmino (dramaturgy). Casting is by Taylor Williams, with marketing by Invasive Studios.



(Georgia) Tessa Albertson is thrilled to join the cast of DILARIA as she considers Julia Randall to be the voice of a generation. Theatre credits include All Nighter (MCC Theater), I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire (Southwark Playhouse London/Offie Award Nomination, NY world premiere), The Low Road (Public Theater), Shrek The Musical (Broadway), Happy Days (The Wild Project), Macbeth (dir. Elena Araoz), Girls (Branden Jacobs-Jenkins). Tessa is best known for her recurring role as Caitlin Miller on Younger. Other TV: Generation. Law & Order: SVU, The Family, The Good Wife & Instinct. Films include Blame and Barry. Princeton University ‘20, David Geffen School of Drama ‘28.

